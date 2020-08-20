The Redmi 9 will launch on August 27 in India

After announcing the Redmi 9 Prime earlier this month, Xiaomi will be announcing the vanilla Redmi 9 in India next week.

The launch is set for August 27 and it will be an Amazon exclusive product and the landing page for the same is already live on the e-commerce site. The page also gives us some of the specs and features of the upcoming device from the house of Xiaomi.

For starters, The Redmi 9 is said to come with “more RAM” for “more fun” which means we can expect a 4GB or 6GB Redmi 9 device on August 27. Further, for storage also we can expect the device to feature 64/128GB onboard storage. The device will come with a single front-facing camera which will be housed in the dew-drop notch.

Further, for performance, the device will be coming with HyperEngine game technology. This technology is associated with MediaTek SoC. So, we can confirm that the device will be powered by a MediaTek chipset. It will feature a big display for immersive viewing experience.

On to the optics, the device will come with AI dual rear cameras with LED flash. And, since it's a Redmi series device we can expect a massive battery capacity as well. And, lastly, the landing page also suggested that the device will come with MIUI 12 out of the box. If this turns out to be true, then, it will be the first device in India to come with MIUI 12 out of the box.

The answer to "Where is 9⃣?" is finally revealed! 👉Mi Fans, excited that all-new #Redmi9 is launching in #India on 27th Aug 2020! 😍Get ready to enter a fun life of #MoreRAMMoreFun! 💖 Know more here: https://t.co/a02cMkUBY7RT and spread the word. 🔁#Xiaomi ❤️ #Redmi 9⃣ pic.twitter.com/S2GdKTc65dAugust 20, 2020

Apart from the above-mentioned details, we do not have any other confirmed specs. However, going by the previous reports, the Redmi 9 in India could be a rebranded version of Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C which was launched in China last month. Both Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C come with a 6.53-inches display with HD+ display. The Redmi 9C is powered by the Helio G35 SoC while the Redmi 9A comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. They both feature a 5000 mAh battery with 10W fast charge support.

We expect the Redmi 9 to start under Rs 10,000.