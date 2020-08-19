Redmi 9 launch teased by Xiaomi’s India head

Xiaomi has already launched several smartphones in the Indian market this year across its various sub-brands. After launching the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro in March followed by the launch of Redmi Note 9 in July and Redmi 9 Prime recently in August, the company has teased the launch of Redmi 9 in India.

Xiaomi’s VP and MD, Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to tease the launch of an upcoming smartphone. While he has not clearly mentioned the name of the phone that is due to launch nor he has mentioned the launch date, however, it is pretty evident that he’s talking about the Redmi 9 smartphone here. Have a look at the tweet below:

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ is the YEAR of 9️⃣! 🤩This is how my 2020 looks like: 👉✅ 12th March: #RedmiNote9ProMax & #RedmiNote9Pro✅ 20th July: #RedmiNote9✅ 4th August: #Redmi9Prime❓ XX XXX, 2020: #Redmi _ ?Where is the 9️⃣❓ Guess what's next? RT & gear up for 9️⃣! 🔁#Xiaomi ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/GVWJTacXovAugust 19, 2020

The Chinese smartphone maker has already launched the Redmi in India as Redmi 9 Prime and has two more devices under this series – Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C that were announced some time back. It is likely that we may see the company rebranding one of these two devices as Redmi 9 in India.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Redmi 9: What it could be

Agreed that we do not have much information in hand about the device that is scheduled to be launched soon in India. However, as mentioned above in all probability it could be either the Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C, that Xiaomi could bring to India. These are purely budget smartphones that are designed keeping in mind the users who look for maximum value for money, hence the phone may come with few essentials like a large display with a notch, a headphone jack, a huge battery pack.

Both Redmi 9A and 9C come with a 6.53-inches display with HD+ resolution with a TUV Rheinland certification for low Blue light and have a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The Redmi 9C is powered by the Helio G35 SoC while the Redmi 9A comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC.

Both the phones feature a 5000 mAh battery with 10W fast charge support, Dual SIM 4G LTE and support for memory expansion up to 512GB. However, the primary difference between both the devices is in their optics, the Redmi 9A comes with a single 13-megapixel rear sensor while the Redmi 9C houses a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 13- megapixel primary sensor, 2- megapixel macro sensor with a 4cm focal distance and a 2- megapixel depth sensor in a square-shaped camera island similar to the Realme C11. Both the phones have a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.