Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C with new MediaTek SoC go official

Shortly after launching the Redmi 9, Xiaomi has launched its modified versions in Malaysia today. The lineup which includes the Redmi 9A, and 9C, start under 100 bucks and has become the first smartphones to sport the budget range of MediaTek’s Helio G35 series of processors.

Specifications

Measuring in exactly at 164.9x77.09x9.0mm, both the Redmi 9A and 9C seem to have a similar 6.53-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a dot-drop notch. The displays are certified by TUV Rheinland for low Blue light and have max brightness of 400 nits.

The big differences, however, lie inside the chassis. Mediatek’s Helio G35 SoC powers the Redmi 9C while the Redmi 9A has a slightly lowered clocked G25 SoC onboard.

As for the optics, the Redmi 9C has a triple camera setup inside a matrix styled square housing similar to the Realme C11. There is a 13MP f/2.2 sensor with a 75.2° FOV, a 2MP macro with a 4cm focal distance and a 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi 9A, on the other hand, has a single 13MP sensor.

(Image credit: Xiaomi )

The selfie sensor on both the smartphones is a 5MP shooter. However, there is a difference of FOV with the 9C and 9A having 77.8° and 83° respectively. There is a single flashlight on the rear of both the devices.

Xiaomi says both the devices will have camera effects like the Kaleidoscope video on the back while selfies will have features like portrait selfies and palm shutter.

Connectivity options on both the devices include Dual SIM 4G LTE, while there is also an expandable slot for expansion up to 512GB. There is 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro USB port to charge the humongous 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Both the smartphones come with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage.

Prices

The Redmi 9C comes in Midnight Grey, Sunrise Orange, and Twilight Blue and starts at RM429 (~$100) for the 2/32GB, while the same will cost RM359 (~$83) for the Redmi 9A. Coming in Midnight Grey, Peacock Green, and Twilight Blue, the Redmi 9A will be up for sale starting July 7th via Lazda while the 9C will be available later in July.