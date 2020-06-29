Huawei Nova 7i could launch in India soon - here's what we know

Huawei Nova 7i might be soon launched in India. It will be the company’s second mid-range smartphone after the Huawei Y9s , which was launched in May.

Huawei launched the Nova 7i in Malaysia earlier this year, which was the rebadged Nova 6e device. According to the reports from Pricebaba , the Huawei Nova 7i will launch in India in July. However, there is no exact launch date yet.

(Image credit: Huawei )

Huawei Nova 7i Specs

The Huawei Nova 7i is a powerful mid-range device powered by in-house Kirin 810 SoC. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Over at the front, you get a 6.4-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 2310 x 1080 pixels resolution.

Over to the camera department, the Nova 7i comes with a quad-camera array with a 48MP(f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP(f/2.4) wide-angle shooter, 2MP(f/2.4) macro, and a 2MP(f/2.4) depth sensor. Over to the front, there is a 16MP shooter that is housed in the punch-hole cutout.

The device is running on EMUI 10 based on Android 10. However, the site also mentions that it will come with App Gallery. So, we assume the phone might not come with support for Google Play Services, just like the Honor 9X Pro.

Powering the internals is a 4,200mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge capabilities over a Type-C port. The fingerprint scanner is located at the side of the device. It comes in Crush Green, Midnight Black, and Pink colour options. Other options include Bluetooth 5.0, USB OTG, microSD card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pricing

In Malaysia, the device is priced at RM 1099 which is around Rs 19,400. So, we can expect the device to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. The device is expected to go on sale in July and we should hear more on the launch date in the coming days.