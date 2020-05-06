Huawei Y9s listed on Amazon, Flipkart and Huawei India’s site

The Huawei Y9s from Huawei’s Y9 series has been spotted on the Chinese smartphone giant’s Indian website apart from Amazon India’s smartphone listing.

At the moment, the pricing and availability is not released. As per the specifications sheet, we gather that the smartphone is powered by the Kirin 710F, Huawei’s home grown system on chip, SoC. Other smartphones with the Kirin 710F include the capable Honor 9x, which has been available as a Flipkart exclusive in India since January this year.

It is similar to the Huawei Y9s international variant which was launched in November 2019. The Y9s rocks a side-mounted fingerprint reader which Huawei says unlocks the device in 0.3 second. The same fingerprint module is present on Honor smartphones like Honor 20 and 20 Pro.

For photography enthusiasts, the smartphone offers a triple camera set-up with a primary 48MP AI enabled sensor, an ultra wide angle 8 MP camera and a 2 MP sensor for depth sensing.

Competitively priced

The dual-SIM smartphone takes nano SIM cards and runs on Android 9 Pie out of the box and 4,000 mAh user non-removable battery and a 16 MP pop-up selfie camera.

Huawei provides its Ultra FullView Display with 91% screen real estate on the 6.59-inch TFT display and about 391 pixels per inch. There’s a pre-installed protective film on the Y9s, while the company does not specify which type of protective glass is used.

It is offered in Midnight Black,Breathing Crystal and Phantom Purple colours and comes with 6GB RAM and 128 internal storage and option to extend it up to 512 GB using a micro SD card.

It is expected to be available in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment competing with early entrants like Realme’s 6 Pro and X2, Xiaomi’s K20 and Samsung’s A50s and M31.