Redmi 9 Prime goes official, to compete with Realme C11

Redmi has finally unveiled the Redmi 9 Prime in India. As expected, the device is a rebrand of the Redmi 9 from the other markets like China. Starting at a Price of ₹9,999 (~$133), the device packs quite a punch with a FHD display, quad-cameras and more.

Taking an initial look at the device, we see a lot of similarity with Redmi’s K30 aka Poco X2 on the rear. The circular ring around the cameras and the textured finish is sure to improve the look and ergonomic feel in the hands.

(Image credit: Redmi India)

Redmi 9 Prime: Specifications

As confirmed in the earlier teasers, there is a 6.53-inch FHD LCD display with a waterdrop notch and a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. It has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a peak brightness of about 400 nits. This makes the Redmi 9 first-in-line to have a Full-HD display as predecessors like Redmi 8 and below had HD displays with 720p resolution.

Under the hood, the Redmi 9 Prime is powered by Mediatek’s Helio G80 SoC. This is again a departure from Snapdragon SoCs found on the predecessors. There is the Mali-G52 GPU which when paired with 4GB of RAM will be enough for casual gaming.

Moving on, the rear has a centred vertically stacked quad-camera setup which has a fingerprint sensor tucked underneath it like the Redmi Note 8 Pro. However, the sensor sizes are less with 13MP f/2.2 main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor.

The front has an 8MP sensor tucked underneath the waterdrop notch for taking selfies. All this is backed up by a huge 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Other connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, and GPS for navigation. We have the power and volume rockers to the right and USB-C port, speaker grills, and 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom.

Redmi 9 Prime: Price and Availability

The Redmi 9 Prime comes in two storage variants - 3 GB of RAM with 32GB storage and a 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. It comes in Black, Purple and Green colours and starts at ₹9,999 (~$133) for the4/128GB while the 6/128GB is priced at ₹11,999 (~$159).

The device is exclusive to Amazon online and will be starting August 6 as a part of the Prime Day Sale and soon via Mi stores and offline retailers across the country.