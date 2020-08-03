Xiaomi annual event on August 11 could see the Mi 10 Pro Plus - here's what we know

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is celebrating ten years of its existence and it looks like the big plans for a celebration have been stymied by the Covid-19 pandemic. So, the company is going virtual with an event on August 11 and speculation is rife that its 2020 flagship Mi 10 Pro Plus could get unveiled.

According to a report published in Android Headlines, Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun would unveil a slew of products at the virtual event to be held at 0730 hours (ET). Given the challenges that Xiaomi is facing due to the anti-China sentiment in India, it would be interesting to see whether the company would be making any major policy announcements around the issue.

Xiaomi's Vice President, Lu Weibing shared a post on Weibo to announce the event. The post shares a poster commemorating the 10th anniversary of the company and announcing the virtual event on August 11 at 7.30 pm local time (1700 hours IST). It says the co-founder of Xiaomi Lei Jun would make a speech about the company's journey and where it is headed. However, there is no information about where the event would be streamed. Watch this space for more on this.

Meanwhile, a tipster who goes under the pseudonym of Digital Chat Station shared a series of posts on Twitter that claimed several new products, including smartphones, would be launched at the event. Of course, there was nothing officially available from Xiaomi on the launches.

India had recently amended a policy that governs the import of fully-built colour TVs in the country and adding them to a list of restricted items that the government wants to promote via local manufacturing. The decision is likely to impact shipments worth Rs. 7,000 crores headed towards India from China, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

According to the new condition, companies looking to import fully manufactured coloured TVs will be required to apply for a separate license, while there is no change in the policy around importing monochrome TVs.

Xiaomi had claimed last year that it had sold half-a-million of its smart TVs in India within a period of less than a month during the festival sales. With the new rules in place, it would be interesting to observe how Xiaomi plans to overcome these challenges and whether CEO Lei Jun would make some reference during the event.

DGFT has vide Notification No. 22/2015-2020 dated 30.07.2020 notified the change in Import Policy of colour television sets under HS codes 8528 7211 to 8528 7219.For more details, please refer to the link below -https://t.co/ugxp9CPxiWJuly 30, 2020

The article further quoted Digital Chat Station to suggest that several new devices and products could be up for launch at the event, which could also include another variant of the Redmi K30. The device is rumoured to offer a 144Hz display while some leaks also suggest that two other smartphones, one with a 64MP camera and the other with a whopping 108MP shooter could be in the works.

In addition, we may also see the release of Xiaomi's 120 fast charging phone that comes with a Snapdragon 865 chipset. As for the Mi10 Pro Plus, the rumours suggest that the device is top-notch as flagships should be and comes with high-end specs.

According to Digital Chat Station, the phone is running the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is the same as the other Mi 10 handsets, rather than the recently-launched Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset which has a few optimizations over the non-Plus version.

That said, the leaker says these 865 results are higher than anything they've seen for the 865 Plus, so the phone will likely still have top processing power.

The official MI community website also shared a post about the upcoming virtual event with some details about the keynote by Lei Jun. However, there was no information about what exactly Xiaomi would be unveiling at the event.