Alleged Mi 10 Pro Plus unexpectedly shows up on AnTuTu

Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 after a big delay in India back in May. However, the Pro variant of the device, which is very old in China, could get an upgrade soon as a recent AnTuTu benchmark shows a new device with a model number similar to the Mi 10 family and this could be the long rumored Mi 10 Pro Plus.

The device in question has a model number M2007J1SC. This is similar to the Mi 10 series of smartphones. Also, the tipster who leaked it claimed that the screenshot fit perfectly on a Mi 10 series phone.

Not that this should have something to do with the device itself, but a similarity poses a doubt in our minds that the hints which Lei Jun has been leaving on his Weibo account could be the launch of a new device at the Xiaomi Super Large Cup event and this could be it.

Talking about the benchmark, the screenshot shows an average score of 687,422 on AnTuTu. This includes a score of 182,883 for the CPU and 292,704 for the GPU performances.

Judging by the scores, it should be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8xx series SoC and the leak pointed out that the Mi 10 Pro Plus will retain the Snapdragon 865 SoC and not the recently launched 865+. That is surprising to say the least as the recently launched Asus ROG Phone 3 has the Snapdragon 865+ SoC but it clocks average scores below the said Xiaomi device.

That said, the device is expected to be a slight upgrade over the Mi 10 Pro with a similar 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display and higher 120Hz refresh rate as opposed to the 90Hz found on the predecessors. However, a shocking find by XDA recently said that the device will have three cameras with a 48MP primary shooter instead of the 108MP sensor on the Mi 10 Pro .

This would be a huge downgrade but a 3C listing with 120W fast charging, and the features like 30x zoom, 4,500mAh battery, improved cooling, wireless charging and X-axis vibration motor as hinted by Lei Jun could make up for it.

Obviously, these are early claims and hence it is better if we wait and watch.