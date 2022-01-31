Redmi K50 series confirmed to launch in China in February

Audio player loading…

The Redmi K50 series has been in the news for some time. The lineup is expected to offer flagship-level specifications at an affordable price point, however, we weren’t sure when the phones were launching.

While we had reported it earlier as well, the President of Xiaomi Group China and General Manager of the Redmi brand in China, Lu Weibing has now confirmed that the phones will be launched after the Lunar New Year Holidays.

Though he hasn’t given a specific date yet, it is safe to guess that the phones might be announced towards the second half of February.

Needless to say, the Redmi K50 lineup will offer a lot of improvements over the predecessor Redmi K40 series. It is reported that the lineup will include at least four devices - Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro Plus, and K50 Gaming Edition.

Redmi K50 series – What we already know

The Redmi K50 series is one of the most important lineups from Xiaomi under the Redmi brand. While the Note series caters to the budget and affordable end of the price range, the Redmi K series offers flagship-grade hardware specifications but at an affordable price point.

Moreover, Xiaomi is known for re-introducing its phones under different monikers/brands in different markets, we may see some of these phones under Poco branding in international markets.

Talking about the Redmi K50 Series, it is supposed to include phones like Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro Plus, and K50 Gaming Edition. These phones are rumoured to come with some of the most powerful mobile chipsets like Snapdragon 870, MediaTek Dimensity 8000, Dimensity 9000, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets.

A report by GizmoChina reveals that the Redmi K50 Super Cup Exclusive Edition could even come with 512GB of onboard storage – most ever for a Redmi device.

Additionally, we can also see features like 120W fast charging speeds, LTPO OLED panels with up to 144Hz refresh rate, and flagship-grade camera sensors .

There is a lot of interest around the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition phone as this is expected to be a mainstream phone that can take on gaming phones like Asus ROG the Lenovo Legion and others. However, we will have to wait for an official announcement to get more details.

