Redmi K50 series likely to go official in February - here's what we know

Leaks and rumors around the Redmi K50 series have been abundant over the past month or so. Through these, we've learnt that Xiaomi's sub-brand could be coming out with four handsets with some top-notch features. However, a reliable tipster is now adding a possible launch date too.

A report published by GSMArena quoting tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that the Redmi K50 lineup may go official towards end-February. Given that the Redmi K40 had been unveiled around the same time earlier this year, makes the latest leak appear even more reliable.

When the Redmi K40 series went official in India in May, it was pitched as one of the cheapest with the Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 870 chipsets. And true to form, these devices were priced aggressively to undercut competition.

There could be four models

Unlike the Redmi K40 series that went official with three models - Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro Plus - the tipster claims that this time there could be one more in the Redmi K50 lineup. These are the Redmi K50, the Redmi K50 Pro, the Redmi K50 Pro+ ad the Redmi K50 Gaming.

Earlier, reports had indicated that the Redmi K50 Gaming too would have a standard and a Pro variant.

Of these, we believe that the Redmi K50 Pro+ could have Qualcomm's flagship SoC the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, with the K50 Pro getting the Snapdragon 870 processor. The Redmi K50 and the Redmi K50 Gaming could be powered by MediaTek equivalents - The Dimensity 7000 and the Dimensity 9000 respectively.

Redmi K50 - specifications (expected)

As per the past details, the Redmi K50 could feature a 6.7-inch with an OLED panel and FHD+ resolution. The device could also feature Snapdragon 870 processor.

On the other hand, Redmi K50 Pro Plus could feature a 108MP main shooter. It was also reported the phone could house a 67W fast charging and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The Redmi K50 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 processor while the Pro model could have the Dimensity 9000 SoC under its hood.

The Standard Edition could feature a triple rear camera, with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor. On the other hand, the Gaming edition could pack four rear cameras, with the same primary sensor, followed by a 13MP wide-angle 8MP tele-macro sensor, and a 2MP GC02M1 sensor as a depth sensor.

The Gaming Edition may also get a top-end version with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!