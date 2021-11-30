Redmi Note 11 Pro India variant spotted on IMEI listings

The Redmi Note 11T 5G , the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11, was launched today in India. The Note 11 series comprises three devices, viz,. the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. Now we hear that the Indian edition of the Pro variant has been spotted on the IMEI listings.

We had reported earlier that the Redmi Note 11 Pro or the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus could arrive in India rebranded as the Xiaomi 11i or the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. A tweet from tipster Mukul Sharma now suggests that the Redmi Note 11 Pro variant listing on the IMEI website clearly indicates an early launch in India.

One thing that we would point out here is that Xiaomi rebrands its smartphones in most of the cases while launching them in India. So it is surprising that the company will roll out an Indian version of Redmi note 11 Pro with the same name.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Indian variant visits the IMEI database.#Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiNote11Pro pic.twitter.com/paY33JhIaENovember 30, 2021 See more

Redmi Note 11 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, and operates on the Android 11 based MIUI 12.5. The device has two RAM variants - the 6GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

Redmi Note 11 Pro sports a triple rear camera set up that consists of a 108Mp primary snapper, 8MP ultra wide angle snapper, and a 2MP telemacro snapper. The device features a 16MP front camera for capturing selfies and attending video calls. It draws power from a 5,160mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

What to expect?

It can be said that the name original name, Redmi Note 11 Pro, mentioned on the IMEI listing, is nothing but a placeholder until the company officially announces the actual details of the smartphone. Apart from that, rumors suggest that the high end variant, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus), may get 120W fast charging support along with other features.