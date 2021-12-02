Redmi Note 10S variant with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage tipped for India launch

Less than eight months after Chinese phone-maker Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10S with two variants, the company is tipped to launch yet another. That this new variant, with 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB of storage, should arrive on the heels of the new Redmi Note 11T 5G series going official, appears a tad intriguing.

The news of the Redmi Note 10S variant was shared in a report by MySmartPrice which indicated that the actual sale of the Redmi Note 11T 5G could get delayed to make way for the new variant of the Redmi Note 10S, a device that arrived in May in two storage configurations.

The Redmi Note 10S came in two variants 一 The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The device is available in three colourways 一 Deep Sea Blue, Frost White and Shadow Black.

Redmi Note 11T 5G specifications

As for the Redmi Note 11T 5G device, it is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 that arrived in China during November. The handset carries a central punch-hole camera, an Evol design plus a dual-camera set-up at the rear. Specifications include a 90Hz display, 50MP primary camera, and MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will retail at Rs.16,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB variant is priced at Rs.17,999 while the price of 8GB and 128GB variant has been set at Rs 19,999. The Redmi Note 11T 5G has Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White colour options.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

If the latest reports are proved correct, the Redmi Note 10S would now comprise three variants -- 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, with a clock speed of 2.05GHz, along with the Mali G76 GPU and the HyperEngine gaming suite. You get 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the front, the Redmi Note 10S flaunts a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It has a 60Hz screen refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, max brightness of 1,100 nits and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour space. You also get an IP53 rating and Gorilla Glass protection.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 10S comes with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front is a 13MP selfie camera placed in a punch-hole notch.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Compare the specs of the two devices and we can only wonder why Xiaomi would want to launch an older device with improved storage configurations. At the price points speculated, it may only end up cannibalising one of the variants of the newer Redmi Note 11T 5G variants.

Unless, of course, the brand is facing some chipset shortages that lead them to get the lower-end storage configurations into the market and make do with the Redmi Note 10S higher config devices for now. In the competitive world of these lower-end devices, anything is possible.

Upcoming smartphones in India - Check out what's up for grabs in December

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!