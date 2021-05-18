Redmi Note 10S goes on sale: price, specs, and availability

The Redmi Note 10S sale in India will kickstart today as the company's newest budget phone is scheduled to go on sale for the first time. The Redmi Note 10S is the fourth device in the series and sits in between the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

While most of the specs are the same as the vanilla Redmi Note 10, the Note 10S comes with a better camera setup as well as a MediaTek chipset. Also, the Redmi Note 10S is the first phone in India to launch with MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

Redmi Note 10S price and availability

The Redmi Note 10S is available two variants 一 The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The device is available in three colourways 一 Deep Sea Blue, Frost White and Shadow Black.

Redmi Note 10S specs

The Redmi Note 10S is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, with a clock speed of 2.05GHz, along with the Mali G76 GPU and the HyperEngine gaming suite. You get 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the front, the Redmi Note 10S flaunts a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It has a 60Hz screen refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, max brightness of 1,100 nits and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour space. You also get an IP53 rating and Gorilla Glass protection.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 10S comes with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front is a 13MP selfie camera placed in a punch-hole notch.

The device draws power from a 5,000mAh battery that is backed by a 33W fast charging solution. The Redmi Note 10S is the first Xiaomi phone in India to run on MIUI 12.5, which is said to be cleaner and faster than ever before, with fewer pre-installed apps, more responsive gestures, customizations and no system ads.