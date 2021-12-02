Redmi 10 Prime 2022 could launch in India soon - here's what we know

Just days after Xiaomi debuted the Note 11 lineup in India with the Redmi Note11T, we’ve come across a few leaks suggesting that the company isn’t done with the Redmi Note 10 series yet.

First, it was a variant of Redmi Note 10S spotted in the wild, and now we have come across a 2022 version of Redmi 10 Prime.

A report by MySmartPrice hints that the company might rebrand the Redmi Note 11 4G that was recently introduced in China and launch it as a 2022 version of Redmi 10 Prime.

The report says that the phone has recently bagged a few mandatory certifications - including TKDN, EEC, and SDPPI and is heading for an India sojourn. If launched in India, the phone is expected to succeed the Redmi 10 Prime that was launched in India in September 2021.

Heh, looks like there's Redmi 10 Prime 2022 as well (for India). pic.twitter.com/WrK0ikPWEYDecember 1, 2021 See more

The phone is expected to come with iterative updates over the 2021 edition with probably slightly larger battery or new colour options in terms of specifications and features.

The Redmi Note 11 4G in China comes with the same HelioG88 SoC, large LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate, 5000 mAh battery, and a camera setup with the primary sensor being a 50MP snapper. These features are more or less the same as the Redmi 10 Prime 2021 version.

Xiaomi is also facing the same issue that most other smartphone brands across the globe are witnessing – a global chip crunch. Hence, while the brands have a limited supply of chipsets and remain relevant in the market, they need to keep introducing new variants.

This is what we see with the Redmi Note 10S, and probably the same might get repeated with the Redmi 10 Prime as well.

This adds to the conundrum of the end-user who cannot identify the difference between two different devices launched six months apart with a new name but still has similar specifications.

Further, what makes matters worst is that the brand already has Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9A, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10s, Redmi Note 10 Prime, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max already selling in the market.

In addition to this, we have already announced Redmi Note 11T 5G and a new variant of Redmi Note 10S and Redmi 10 Prime waiting to launch.

With three generations of phones selling simultaneously and the pricing of most overlapping the next one in the hierarchy, choosing the suitable phone from this set of devices is an arduous task for many.

