Redmi K50 Pro could feature the Sony IMX766 camera sensor

Xiaomi could be adding the Sony IMX766 camera sensor to the upcoming Redmi K50 Pro handset in order to toughen existing competition in the premium segment of the smartphone industry, one that appears to have insatiable hunger for better cameras and longer battery life.

Tipped to go official some time in February, the Redmi K50 lineup has seen several leaks that pitched a 108MP sensor, 120W fast charging support and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on its gaming variant.

The latest leak comes via Weibo claiming that the the Sony sensor that adorned the Xiaomi 12, the Realme GT 2 Pro the Oppo Find X3 Pro and the OnePlus 9 RT. We are expecting the Oppo Reno 7 Pro also to carry the same sensor.

The latest leak around the camera sensor on Weibo was spotted by the folks over at GizmoChina who credited the information to a leaker called Panda is Bald. However, the leaker did not share which of the four handsets slated for a February launch will see the said camera sensor. However, earlier leaks had revealed that it could be the Redmi K50 Pro or the Redmi K50 Pro Plus, or possibly the both.

Redmi K50 Pro - features, specifications and more

The Redmi K50 Pro reportedly carries a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,700mAh batter capable of 120W warp charging. This much has been confirmed by the company via a poster a couple of weeks ago.

A leaked render from a few days back showcased a casing of the Redmi K50 Pro and indicated that it carries a single punch-hole cutout at the top centre of the rounded display, which follows the design language of the handset's outer casing. There were reports of the Redmi K50 Pro getting a 64MO primary sensor as part of its triple-camera set up on the back panel.

Xiaomi had also confirmed that one of the handsets in the Redmi K50 series would be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. Built on the TSMC's 4nm processes, this latest flagship chipset had given tough competition to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, sometimes even outperforming it in tests.

In the past, Xiaomi is known to have rebranded Redmi handsets across markets with different monikers. The Mi 11X in India was a rebadged Redmi K40. There have been the occasional speculation of the Redmi K50 Pro arriving in the country under a new moniker. However, we have no further information on this front.

It is our belief that the upcoming Redmi device could be launched in India as Xiaomi 12X and as Poco F4 Pro in other markets.

