Redmi K50 series teased online - may pack 4700mAh battery, 120W charging support

Rumors around the Redmi K50 series began doing the rounds two months ago. Most of it related to the lineup suggested that the devices could hit the Chinese market by February 2022. Redmi also teased the flagship smartphone series a month before the launch. The poster shared on Weibo also shared key specifications.

As per the latest leaks, Redmi K50 series will feature a 'Dual Vapor Chamber' heat dissipation setup to add the gaming-focused tint to the smartphones. In addition, it is also being said that the Redmi K50 Pro Plus smartphone could house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

One of the variants from the series may also get the 4700mAh battery with 120W charging support. The company claims that the smartphone would be fully charged from zero to 100 percent in just 17 minutes.

What to expect from the Redmi K50 series?

Considering the previous reports, the Redmi K50 series is going to bring four new smartphones - Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro Plus, and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. Two of the variants might get powered by MediaTek processors - Dimensity 7000 SoC and Dimensity 9000 SoC.

The other two may include Snapdragon processors - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and Snapdragon 870 SoC. Furthermore, all four variants of the series will operate on the MIUI 13 operating system based on Android 12 OS.

It has also been suggested in the past that the Redmi K50 series smartphone with Dimensity 9000 chipset will get a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate along with an LTPO OLED display. However, the dimensions of the display are unconfirmed until now.

Redmi and rebranding

A lot of Redmi smartphones have been launched in various markets with different monikers. Previously, the brand rolled out the Mi 11X in India which was nothing but a rebadged version of Redmi K40. Similarly, speculations are that Redmi K50 Pro will be launched under different monikers in the global market.

High chances are that the device will be launched in India as Xiaomi 12X and as Poco F4 Pro in other markets. However, the information regarding the series is still sceptical. Readers are supposed to wait for a while until things are officially confirmed by the brand.

