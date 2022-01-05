Oppo Reno 7 Series India launch timeline tipped - here’s what we know

Audio player loading…

Oppo Reno 7 series made its China debut at the end of November 2021. Since then, there were leaks and rumors regarding the launch of the series in India. Previous leaks suggested that the series will launch in India by November 2022 only. However, after that a series of new rumors mentioned that Oppo Reno 7 series will roll out in India by January 2022. In a recent development, the launch timeline of the Oppo Reno 7 series has been revealed.

A report by MySmartPrice says that the Oppo Reno 7 series could hit the Indian market by the end of January or the beginning of February. As per the report, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed the timeline and he has also spotted a poster for the upcoming Reno 7 series smartphones.

(Image credit: My Smart Price)

What to expect from Oppo Reno 7 series?

The Oppo Reno 7 series is going to succeed the Oppo Reno 6 series that was launched in July 2021. The Chinese variants of both the smartphones, Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro, have already provided a fair idea of what we can see at the time of India launch.

Oppo Reno 7 comes equipped with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla glass protection. The smartphone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with Adreno 642L GPU and operates on the ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 operating system. The device packs an 8GB LPDDR4X RAM coupled with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, Opo Reno 7 flaunts a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the smartphone sports a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. It draws power from a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro ships with a slightly bigger 6.55-inch AMOLED display and 90Hz refresh rate. This one by Oppo has a flat display instead of a curved display that was offered in its predecessor. The smartphone offers 920 nits peak brightness along with Corning Gorilla glass 5 protection.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor coupled with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The front camera and rear camera setup in the pro variant seems identical to that of Oppo Reno 7. Both the smartphones possess the same battery and charging capacity too.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram