Redmi 10 2022 edition listed on Geekbench - To come with MediaTek Helio G88 chipset

Redmi 10 2022 edition has appeared on Geekbench, and it carries the model number 21121119VL. The brand is already launching smartphones from the Redmi Note 11 series in India. As per the official update, Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S will be rolled out in India on February 9. As for Redmi 10 2022, the smartphone previously appeared on the FCC listings.

The appearance of the device on the Geekbench has revealed some of the key details. For starters, the smartphone has a score of 367 in single-core tests and 1253 in multi-core tests. The processor mentioned in the Geekbench listing is MT6769H which will most probably be the MediaTek Helio G88 processor.

Redmi 10 2022 expected specifications

The Geekbench listing suggests that the processor of the device will have a clock speed of 1.8GHz and a max clock speed of 2.0GHz. It is being said that the device will run on the Android 11 operating system. The device will also have 4GB RAM paired with either 64GB or 128GB onboard storage.

The smartphone's EU certification listing revealed that Redmi 10A would pack a 4900mAh battery along with 22W fast charging support. Other specifications like camera, display panel size, and design have not been revealed yet.

Speculations are that we will get to know more about the device as soon as the launch approaches. What we can understand from the revealed specifications is that the smartphone will be an entry-level smartphone.

Redmi 10 is surely going to be an upgrade over its predecessor, Redmi 9, which ships with the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The smartphone has a 6.53-inch display along with HyperEngine Game Technology. Redmi 9 comes with a 5MP basic level front camera for selfies and video calls.

The device rocks a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary snapper and a 2MP secondary snapper. However, in terms of battery, we can see a downgrade as Redmi 9 comes with a 5000mAh battery.

