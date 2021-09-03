Redmi 10 Prime smartphone and Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro TWS launched in India

Xiaomi today launched the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone in India at an event alongside the new Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro TWS. This new smartphone is essentially the rebranded Redmi 10 smartphone which was launched globally last August.

The Redmi 10 Prime comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, and a 90Hz refresh rate display which is becoming more and more common for mobile phones in this price segment.

India price and availability

The Redmi 10 Prime will be made available in India in two storage variants, one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs 12,499, and another with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 14,499. It will be made available in three colours - Bifrost Blue, Phantom Black, and Astral White.

Offers on the device include a Rs 750 instant discount for customers who pay using an HDFC credit or debit card, or avail an EMI from the bank. The smartphone will be available for purchase from September 7, 12 noon on Amazon, Xiaomi's online stores and partner retail stores.

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro has been priced at Rs 2,999 and will be arrive on Amazon from September 9, 12 noon.

Available from September 7, 12 noon Check out the Xiaomi Redmi 10 on Amazon 4GB + 64GB at Rs 12,499 6GB + 128GB at Rs 14,499View Deal

Redmi 10 Prime: Specs and features

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime is a successor to the Redmi 9 Prime smartphone in India which was launched in August of 2020. The Redmi 10 Prime comes with a 6.5-inch hole-punch display that has FHD+ resolution and 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. The device features a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC which is the same as the Redmi 10 smartphone. That is accompanied by 6GB RAM with 2GB Virtual RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the device features a quad rear camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide secondary and two 2MP macro and depth cameras. The camera comes with Pro Colour, Night modes and Kaleidoscope with Slow motion among the video modes. There's another 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The unit comes with a 6,000mAh battery which is an upgrade over its 5,000mAh unit on the global version of the smartphone. The battery on the Redmi 10 Prime supports 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging. There is a 22.5W charger included in the box. The device runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top of it.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro

The Redmi TWS Earbuds comes in three colours - Pink, White, and Blue. It has a dual 9mm moving coil drivers that feature four adjustable sound effects. TWS comes with active noise cancellation (ANC) and has three mics, which the company claims can reduce noise by up to 35dB.

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro are compatible with both Android and iOS devices and comes with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity which means that the TWS earbuds can be connected to two devices at once. It features Qualcomm️ QCC3040 Chipset with aptX️ Adaptive Audio Codec.

Xiaomi claims that the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro has a battery life of up to seven hours on a single charge. The charging case with its 600mAh battery can provide a total battery life of up to 30 hours which can be charged via a USB Type-C port. The charging case also has a pairing button on the front. It also supports Qi wireless charging which can apparently offer three hours of playtime with a 10-minute charge.

The earbuds each weigh just 4.6g and features touch controls for taking calls and controlling media. The device features low latency audio with 86ms latency for gaming. The Earbuds 3 Pro also come with IPX4 water resistance. For MIUI users, an automatic pop-up on the phone notifies them when the earbuds are out of the case and helps in quick pairing and connection.