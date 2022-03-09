Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and Redmi Watch 2 Lite launched in India

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi has announced the launch of a couple of Redmi Note 11 phones in India. Both these phones are the Pro variants of the Note 11 lineup and come with almost identical specifications but for connectivity.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is a 4G phone while the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is a 5G capable phone and sit on top of the Redmi Note 11 lineup that includes Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. Unless Xiaomi decides to add more phones in this series.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro lineup comes with a 6.67 Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, a 5000 mAh battery and 67W fast charging support. Here’s a quick look at the price and specifications of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus.

Besides, the company has also added another budget fitness tracker to its list of products. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2, and menstrual health tracking for females.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, 11 Pro Plus and Redmi Watch 2 Lite price and availability in India

The price of the Redmi Note 11 Pro lineup is available in various storage and memory combinations. Xiaomi says that this pricing might change owing to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which might impact the component pricing. The Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro Plus 5G are available in three colours— mirage blue, stealth black, and phantom white.

The retail price of the two phones and the smartwatch can be found below.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro Plus and Redmi Watch 2 Lite Price in India Price 6/128 GB 8/128 GB 8/256 GB Redmi Note 11 Pro - Rs. 17,999 Rs. 19,999 - Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus - Rs. 20,999 Rs. 22,999 Rs. 24,999 Redmi Watch 2 Lite Rs. 4,999 - - -

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and the Watch 2 Lite will start retailing from March 15 while the Redmi Note Pro will start selling from March 23. The company is offering a Rs. 1000 discount for HDFC cardholders.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Redmi Note 11 Pro, 11 Pro Plus specifications and features

Both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro Plus feature a 6.67-inches 120 Hz AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. Besides, the displays on these phones come with 1200 nits peak brightness and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Both the smartphones come with liquid cooling technology for heat dissipation and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging over the USB Type C port.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 11 Pro has a quad-camera setup with the primary sensor being a 108MP snapper coupled with an 8MP Ultra-Wide, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, on the other hand, has the same setup though minus the portrait sensor. Both the phones come with dual stereo speakers, headphone jack, IP53 splash-proof design, and Z-axis linear vibration motor.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro run Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 out-of-the-box, though it is still based on Android 11.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Redmi Watch 2 Lite features

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes with a 1.55-inch TFT LCD screen rendering 320 x 360 pixels. It runs on Xiaomi’s proprietary operating system. The Watch 2 Lite comes with SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, 24 hours heart rate monitoring, breathing exercise, stress monitor, and menstrual cycle tracker. The watch comes with support for GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and BDS.

The watch comes with over 100 workout modes and even has 17 professional modes which include Yoga, HIIT and more. It comes equipped with a 262 mAh battery pack, which according to the company, is good enough to last for 10 days.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is 5 ATM water-resistant and can be worn while taking a shower or jogging during rains. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity and can pair with smartphones running on Android 6.0 or iOS 10 or later.