Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro Plus to launch in India on March 9

Xiaomi has sent out invites for yet another launch event. This time the company plans to introduce a couple of Pro phones in the Redmi Note 11 lineup.

According to the invite, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will be unveiled in India on March 9. These devices will be launched in India exactly after a month of the introduction of Redmi Note 11 and Note 11s to the Indian market.

To recall, globally the Redmi Note 11 lineup consists of five different devices – Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. And the upcoming phones are the only ones in the entire lineup waiting for a launch in India.

It goes without saying that the Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro Plus are among the most powerful devices in the series and the pricing of these phones could start around Rs. 16,500 going all the way up to Rs. 25,000 based on the variant you opt for. Here’s a quick look at the expected specifications of these phones.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro Plus specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is going to be a 4G phone and will be aimed at people who do not want to spend extra on 5G before it is commercially available in the country. The phone is expected to have similar specifications as the global variants and is expected to come with a 6.67 Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Like other phones in this lineup, the storage on both these models can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card and the phones will come with an IR blaster as well as a 3.6mm headphone jack.

In terms of optics, the phone will come equipped with a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro snapper. A 16MP selfie shooter on the front will complete the duties of a selfie snapper.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. Redmi Note 11 Pro runs on Android 11-based MIUI 13 skin out of the box.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is going to have identical specifications but for the fact that it will be powered by a 5G capable Snapdragon 695 SoC and will only ship with a triple rear camera setup.

