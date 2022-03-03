Xiaomi to launch yet another affordable fitness tracker in India on March 9

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi is going to announce two more phones under the Redmi Note 11 lineup on March 9. The company has now revealed that the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G will also be accompanied by a budget fitness tracker.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite, as it is called, was first launched in China in November and is a stripped-down variant of the Redmi Watch 2. Since then, the watch 2 Lite has been introduced in Germany in December for Euro 69.99 and is now making its way to India.

This affordable fitness tracker will be sold alongside the Redmi Smart Band Pro that was introduced recently in India, however, unlike the Smart Band Pro that has a rectangular touch screen display, the Watch 2 Lite comes with a square dial.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite – features and specifications

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite would be fairly similar to the Smart Band Pro in terms of features. It runs on Xiaomi’s proprietary operating system and has a 1.55-inch TFT display. This display on the Redmi Smart Band Pro is an AMOLED panel but is slightly smaller at 1.47-inch compared to the one present on the Redmi Watch 2 Lite.

In terms of health features, the Watch 2 Lite comes with SpO2 tracking, which has become a mandatory feature post the pandemic breakout, sleep monitoring, 24 hours heart rate monitoring, sleep tracker, breathing exercise, stress monitor, and menstrual cycle tracker. The watch comes with support for GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and BDS.

The watch comes with over 100 workout modes and even has 17 professional modes which include Yoga, HIIT and more. It comes equipped with a 262 mAh battery pack, which according to the company, is good enough to last for 10 days.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is 5 ATM water-resistant and can be worn while taking a shower or jogging during rains. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity and can pair with smartphones running on Android 6.0 or iOS 10 or later.

