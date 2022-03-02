Oppo wants to link up with Indian startups - We tell you why

Audio player loading…

Chinese brand Oppo, which is already working with tech startups in India through the government's Invest India programme, wants to further enhance its collaborations with Indian startups, especially those focusing on camera and battery.

As is known, Oppo is setting much store on battery tech --- it has unveiled a couple of industry-firsts at the ongoing MWC 222. And India is among its top technological centres, and it already has a camera innovation lab here. Now it wants to up the ante on both the fronts.

"There are few startups working on battery parts. However, camera AI is the one where we are seeing a good number of startups performing good," Tasleem Arif, VP, and R&D Head, OPPO India was quoted as saying by IANS.

Oppo would likely identify deserving startups and work with them and enhance camera and battery in smartphones, and improve user experience.

Camera innovation is key for Oppo

(Image credit: Oppo India)

Oppo's new endeavour is mostly likely an extension of its 'Elevate Program' where it is working with Accelerating Growth of New India’s Innovations (AGNIi Mission), a program of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India. Through this partnership, Oppo has been seeking participation from innovators, tech experts, young startups to showcase innovative technologies.

For such partnerships, Oppo is focusing on emerging technology industries including AI, AR/VR, home automation, IoT, Healthcare, 5G, and Data Protection.

Oppo which has a 5G Innovation Lab at its R&D centre in Hyderabad, also houses within it a specialised lab for Camera Innovation. Oppo is using the new lab to develop localised features, camera solutions using AI and focus on developing imaging software for a better user experience in its smartphones.

At the time of the Innovation Lab launch, Oppo had said that it would also set up 3 more functional labs dedicated to camera, power & battery, and performance. Within camera innovations, Oppo is working on developing AI facial reconstruction technology and enhancing the application of beauty solutions. Further, Oppo is also working towards developing solutions for video, still photography, and research on Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System technology.

Best upcoming phones : Specs, launch date, and price

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!