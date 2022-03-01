Oppo claims new levels in fast charging through 240W SUPERVOOC - We explain it

Audio player loading…

Chinese brand Oppo has managed to catch the attention of many at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2022, as the company announced two breakthroughs in high-speed flash charging: 150W SUPERVOOC with battery health engine (BHE) and 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge technology.

VOOC is a low voltage, fast charging technology that reaches four times the charging rate of conventional charging technology (5V/1A). Oppo had debuted the VOOC flash charge in 2014.

The 150W SUPERVOOC charging solution will debut in an upcoming OnePlus phone. The 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge technology, which reportedly can amp up a 4,500mAh battery from 1% to 100% in about 9 minutes, may be a new high in the smartphone market.

'Intelligent control chip' in 240W SUPERVOOC

Jeff Zhang, Chief Charging Technology Scientist at OPPO, said, “We will continue to push the limits of high-power flash charge technologies, actively tackling emerging issues such as the deterioration of battery health, and providing users with safe, efficient, smart, and fast charging solutions that go beyond speed.”

"The 240W SUPERVOOC is designed with 24V/10A technology on the Type-C interface. It boasts three charge pumps and the power supplied to the handsets can be converted to 10V/24A. It conforms to the existing device specifications and has been tested in terms of heat dissipation, guaranteeing optimal efficiency and enhanced safety. Furthermore, the battery’s leading discharge rating allows the hardware to support a maximum of 240W," the company said.

Oppo has also minimised potential risks by taking a holistic approach to the safety of the adapter, charging cable and the handset.

The 240W SUPERVOOC has a specially customized intelligent control chip that is expected to control the voltage, current, and temperature to deliver a safe charging solution. "A customized battery safety monitoring chip monitors whether the battery of the mobile phone is damaged by external forces when in use," Oppo said.

A total of 13 temperature sensors have been installed in the phone to enhance protection by reducing the chance of overheating.

