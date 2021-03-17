Oppo F19 Pro Plus, F19 Pro now available in India: price, specs, and offers

Oppo F19 Pro Plus and Oppo F19 Pro price in India, specs, and availability were announced last week at the official launch event. Today, the latest mid-range phones from the brand will go on sale for the first time in India.

The Oppo F19 Pro Plus and F19 Pro devices will go on sale from Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores. Along with the Oppo F19 Pro devices, the company had also launched its first fitness tracker, the Oppo Band Style, which is already available on Amazon.

Oppo F19 Pro Plus price and availability

The Oppo F19 Pro Plus is priced at Rs 25,990 and is available in Space Silver and Fluid Black colour options. You can avail Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank and Kotak bank cards on Amazon and up to Rs 1,500 off on Flipkart.

Oppo F19 Pro price and availability

The Oppo F19 Pro starts at 21,490 and is available in Space Silver and Fluid Black colour options. You can avail Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank and Kotak bank cards on Amazon and up to Rs 1,500 off on Flipkart.

Oppo F19 Pro Plus specs

The Oppo F19 Pro Plus is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.4GHz and supports both SA/NSA 5G modes. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus is available in sole 8+128GB variant with microSD card support up to 256GB.

The Oppo F19 Pro sports a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2, a 2MP portrait mono lens, and a 2MP macro mono lens. The phone comes with a new AI highlight portrait video which increases the overall brightness by 26% and saturation by 35%.

You get a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The device is packed with a 4,310mAh battery which is backed by a 50W fast charging over Type-C port. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, and ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Oppo F19 Pro specs

The Oppo F19 is a 4G device powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, the same as the Oppo F17 Pro . The phone weighs 172 grams and is thin at just 7.8mm. It packs in a 30W fast charging with the battery capacity same as the Pro Plus variant. Also, the Oppo F19 is available in two configurations - 8+128GB and 8+256GB. Apart from these specs, everything other specs are the same as the Oppo F19 Pro Plus.

