How to catch the Tokyo Olympics in India - Plus complete schedule of Indian players

The Tokyo Olympic Games will formally get off tomorrow (July 23) with a low-key opening ceremony in which only a limited number of sportspersons from 206 competing nations will participate, and alas, there will be no spectators in the stands.

The pandemic has played havoc with the Games, which was originally set for last year, and it is only because of the commitment and organisational zeal of the host nation that we will get to witness great sporting action that help take our minds off the virus and its problems.

Tokyo is hosting the Olympic Games for the second time. the previous occasion was 1964.

Though the Games begin tomorrow and end on August 9, matches in sports like women's football and softball have been happening from yesterday.

Softball is one of the six new sports introduced in this year's Games. The other five new sports are: baseball, karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding. For the record, 15 new 'events' have also been added to the Games.

The opening ceremony will be conducted at the National Stadium in Tokyo. The event will begin live at 4:30 p.m. IST.

Men's hockey player Manpreet Singh and woman boxer Mary Kom will be India's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony.

Largest contingent ever from India

From an Indian perspective, this is the largest ever contingent that it has sent to any Olympics. A total of 127 sportspersons will represent the country in 18 disciplines.

Indians will be seen in action in: Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Equestrian, Fencing, Hockey, Golf, Gymnastics, Judo, Rowing, Sailing, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Weightlifting and Wrestling.

There is plenty of hype in the media, and just going by the reports it would seem that almost all of them are top medal contenders in their respective events.

But the reality is a bit more sobering. Having said that there is a real hope that Indian will better its performance from the last Games at Rio. India had a poor Olympics last time around with a paltry return of just two medals in 2016. It was a silver for PV Sindhu in the women's singles badminton event and a bronze for wrestler Sakshi Malik in the women's 58kg freestyle wrestling event.

Medal prospects for India

In the Indian contingent, the shooters look to be the big favourites. The 15-member squad comprises, among others, big medal hopes Manu Bhaker (10m Women's Air Pistol) and Saurabh Chaudhary (10m Men's Air Pistol).

In badminton, Sindhu is there, while in women's boxing (flyweight) Mary Kom is always present Vinay Phogat is the star attraction of the squad in women's wrestling. Mirabai Chanu' is the one to watch out for in women's 48kg weightlifting. Deepika Kumari, who recently won three golds at the Archery World Cup in Paris, will be the cynosure of all eyes in bow and arrow.

India is participating in two events for the first time, with Bhavani Devi becoming the first fencer to qualify and Fouaad Mirza making it to the equestrian event.

Of course athletes like Tajinder Pal Toor (shotput), Neeraj Chopra (javelin) offer a glimmer of hope in track and field.

India's Olympic blue-eyed boys, the hockey team, though nowhere near being among top, can spring a surprise or two.

Historically, India's best showing in Olympics was in London 2012 - it won six medals.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics official broadcasters in India

The official broadcaster of Tokyo Olympics in India Sony Sports Network. Sony will broadcast the Games live on 5 network channels & 4 languages. It will be available on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 channels.

On the OTT platform, SonyLIV will stream the Olympic Games.

Aside from Sony, the national broadcaster Prasar Bharati’s Doordarshan will also air the Games live. Needless to say, its focus will be on the events that have Indian participation.

The complete schedule of Indians at the Olympics

July 23 (All timings in IST hrs)

Archery – Women’s individual ranking round – 5:30

Archery – Men’s individual ranking round – 9:30

July 24

Archery – Mixed team round of 16 – 6:00

Archery – Mixed team medal rounds – 10:45

Badminton – Men’s doubles prelims – 8:50

Badminton – Men’s singles prelims – 9:30

Boxing – Women’s welterweight – 8:00

Boxing – Men’s welterweight round of 32 – 9:54

Boxing – Men’s super heavyweight round of 32 – 19:42

Equestrian – Individual dressage grand prix day 1

Hockey – Men vs New Zealand – 6.30

Hockey – Women vs Netherlands – 17.15

Judo – Women 48kg all rounds – 7:30

Rowing – Men’s lightweight double sculls heats – 7:50

Shooting – Women’s 10m air rifle qualification, final – 5:00, 7:15

Shooting – Men’s 10m air pistol qualification, final – 9:30, 12:00

Table tennis – Men’s singles preliminary round – 5:30

Table tennis – Women’s singles preliminary round – 5:30

Table tennis – Mixed doubles round of 16 – 7:45

Tennis - Men’s singles round one

Women’s doubles round one

Weightlifting – Women’s 49kg – 10:20

July 24-25

Tennis – Men’s singles round one – Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan)

Tennis – Women’s doubles round one – Sania Mirza & Ankita Raina vs Liudmyla Kichenok & Nadiia Kichenok (Ukraine)

July 25

Badminton – Women singles preliminaries – 7:10

Boxing – Women’s flyweight round of 32 – 7:30

Boxing – Women’s middleweight round of 32 – 8:33

Boxing – Men’s lightweight round of 32 – 8:48

Equestrian – Individual dressage grand prix day 2

Gymnastics – Women’s all-around qualification – 6:30

Hockey – Men vs Australia – 15.00

Hockey – Women vs Germany – 17.45

Rowing – Men’s lightweight double sculls repechage – 6:30

Sailing – Men’s Laser heats

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats

Shooting – Women’s 10m air pistol qualification, final – 5:30, 7:45

Shooting – Men’s 10m air rifle qualification, final – 9:30, 12:00

Shooting – Men’s skeet qualification – 6:00

Table tennis – Mixed doubles quarterfinals, semifinals – 6:30, 16:30

Table tennis – Men’s singles round 2 – 10:30

Table tennis – Women’s singles round 2 – 10:30

Swimming – Women’s 100m backstroke heats – 15:32

Swimming – Men’s 200m freestyle heats 15:52

Swimming – Men’s 100m backstroke heats – 16:49

July 26

Archery – Men’s team round of 16 – 6:00

Archery – Men’s team medal rounds – 10:15

Boxing – Men’s flyweight round of 32 – 7:30

Boxing – Men’s middleweight round of 32 – 9:06

Fencing – Women’s sabre all rounds – 5:30

Hockey – Women vs Germany – 17.45

Sailing – Men’s Laser heats

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats

Shooting – Men’s skeet final – 12:20

Table tennis – Men’s singles round 2, round 3 – 6:30, 11:00

Table tennis – Women’s singles round 2, round 3 – 6:30, 11:00

Table tennis – Mixed doubles bronze match, final – 16:30, 17:30

Swimming – Men’s 200m freestyle semifinals – 7:07

Swimming – Men’s 100m backstroke semifinals – 8:01

Swimming – Women’s 100m backstroke semifinals – 8:23

Swimming – Men’s 200m butterfly heats – 15:59

July 27

Archery – Men’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Archery – Women’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Boxing – Men’s welterweight round of 16 – 7:30

Boxing – Women’s lightweight round of 32 – 9:36

Boxing – Women’s welterweight round of 16 – 10:09

Hockey – Men vs Spain – 6.30

Rowing – Men’s lightweight double sculls final C, semifinals A/B – 5:50, 7:48

Sailing – Men’s Laser heats

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats

Sailing – Men’s 49er heats

Shooting – Mixed 10m air pistol team qualification, bronze medal match, final – 5:30 onwards

Shooting – Mixed 10m air rifle team qualification, final – 9:45 onwards

Table tennis – Men’s singles round 3 – 5:30

Table tennis – Women’s singles round 3 – 5:30

Swimming – Men’s 200m freestyle final – 7:13

Swimming – Women’s 100m backstroke final – 7:21

Swimming – Men’s 100m backstroke final – 7:29

Swimming – Men’s 200m butterfly semifinals – 8:05

July 28

Archery – Women’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Archery – Men’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Boxing – Women’s middleweight round of 16 – 8:00

Equestrian – Individual dressage grand prix freestyle

Hockey – Women vs Great Britain – 6.30

Sailing – Men’s 49er heats

Table tennis – Women’s singles quarterfinals – 6:30

Table tennis – Men’s singles quarterfinals – 7:30

Swimming – Men’s 200m butterfly final – 7:19

July 29

Archery – Women’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Archery – Men’s individual round of 64, round of 32

Badminton – Women’s singles round of 16 – 5:30

Badminton – Men’s doubles quarterfinals – 5:30

Badminton – Men’s singles round of 16 – 13:30

Boxing – Men’s middleweight round of 16 – 7:30

Boxing – Men’s super heavyweight round of 16 – 8:33

Boxing – Women’s flyweight round of 16 – 9:36

Golf – Men’s individual round one – 4:00 onwards

Gymnastics – Women’s all-around final – 16:20

Hockey – Men vs Argentina – 6.00

Rowing – Men’s lightweight double sculls final – 6:20

Sailing – Men’s Laser heats

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats

Shooting – Women’s 25m pistol precision qualification – 5:30

Table tennis – Women’s singles semifinals, bronze match, final – 7:30, 16:30, 17:30

Table tennis – Men’s singles semifinals – 11:30

Swimming – Men’s 100m butterfly heats – 16:20

July 30

Archery – Women’s individual round of 16 – 6:00

Archery – Women’s individual medal rounds – 11:15

Athletics – Men’s 3,000m steeplechase heats – 5:30

Athletics – Men’s 400m hurdles heats – 7:25

Athletics – Women’s 100m heats – 8:10

Badminton – Women’s singles quarterfinals – 5:30

Badminton – Men’s doubles semifinals – 12:00\

Boxing – Women’s lightweight round of 16 – 7:30

Boxing – Women’s welterweight quarterfinals – 8:33

Boxing – Men’s welterweight quarterfinals – 9:06\

Equestrian – Individual eventing dressage session 1, 2

Golf – Men’s individual round two – 4:00 onwards

Hockey – Women vs Ireland – 8.15

Hockey – Men vs Japan – 15.00

Sailing – Men’s 49er heats

Sailing – Men’s Laser heats

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats

Shooting – Women’s 25m pistol rapid qualification, final – 5:30 onwards

Table tennis – Men’s singles bronze match, final – 16:30, 17:30

Swimming – Men’s 100m butterfly semifinals – 7:00

July 31

Archery – Men’s individual round of 16 – 6:00

Archery – Men’s individual medal rounds – 11:15

Athletics – Women’s 100m final – 18:20

Badminton – Men’s singles quarterfinals – 5:30

Badminton – Women’s singles semifinals – 14:30

Badminton – Men’s doubles final – 14:30

Boxing – Men’s flyweight round of 16 – 7:30

Boxing – Men’s lightweight round of 16 – 8:33

Boxing – Women’s middleweight quarterfinals 9:36

Equestrian – Individual eventing dressage session 3

Golf – Men’s individual round three – 4:00 onwards

Hockey – Women vs South Africa – 8.45

Sailing – Men’s 49er heats

Sailing – Men’s Laser medal race

Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats

Shooting – Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification, final – 8:30 onwards

Swimming – Men’s 100m butterfly final – 7:00

August 1

Athletics – Men’s 400m hurdles semifinals – 17:35

Badminton – Men’s singles semifinals – 9:30

Badminton – Women’s singles final – 17:00

Boxing – Women’s flyweight quarterfinals – 7:30

Boxing – Men’s welterweight semifinals – 8:33

Boxing – Men’s middleweight quarterfinals – 8:48

Boxing – Men’s superheavyweight quarterfinals – 9:36

Equestrian – Individual eventing cross country

Golf – Men’s individual round four – 4:00 onwards

Hockey – Men’s quarterfinals – 6:00 onwards

August 2

Athletics – Women’s 200m heats – 7:00

Athletics – Women’s 200m semifinals – 15:55

Athletics – Men’s 3,000m steeplechase final – 17:45

Equestrian – Individual eventing jumping

Hockey – Women’s quarterfinals – 6:00 onwards

Sailing – Men’s 49er medal race

Shooting – Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification, final – 8:00 onwards

August 3

Athletics – Men’s 400m hurdles final – 8:50

Athletics – Women’s 200m final – 18:20

Boxing – Men’s flyweight quarterfinals – 7:30

Boxing – Men’s lightweight quarterfinals – 8:18

Boxing – Women’s lightweight quarterfinals – 9:05

Boxing – Men’s welterweight final – 15:35

Equestrian – Individual jumping qualifier

Hockey – Men’s semifinals – 7:00, 15:30

Wrestling – Women’s 62kg freestyle round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals – 8:00 onwards

August 4

Boxing – Women’s flyweight semifinals – 10:30

Boxing – Women’s welterweight semifinals – 11:00

Boxing – Men’s superheavyweight semifinals – 11:33

Equestrian – Individual jumping final

Golf – Women’s individual round one – 4:00 onwards

Hockey – Women’s semifinals – 7:00, 15:30

Wrestling – Women’s 62kg freestyle repechage, final – 7:30 onwards, last bout of the day

Wrestling – Men’s 57kg freestyle round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals – 8:00 onwards

Wrestling – Men’s 86kg freestyle round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals – 8:00 onwards

Wrestling – Women’s 57kg freestyle round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals – 8:00 onwards

August 5

Athletics – Men’s 20km walk – 13:00

Boxing – Women’s lightweight semifinals – 10:30

Boxing – Men’s flyweight semifinals – 11:00

Boxing – Men’s middleweight semifinals – 11:33

Golf – Women’s individual round two – 4:00 onwards

Hockey – Men’s bronze, gold matches – 7:00, 15:30

Wrestling – Men’s 57kg freestyle repechage, final – 7:30 onwards

Wrestling – Men’s 86kg freestyle repechage, final – 7:30 onwards

Wrestling – Women’s 57kg freestyle repechage, final – 7:30 onwards

Wrestling – Women’s 53kg freestyle round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals – 8:00 onwards

August 6

Athletics – Men’s 50km walk – 2:00

Athletics – Women’s 20km walk – 13:00

Athletics – Men’s 4x400m relay heats – 16:55

Boxing – Women’s middleweight semifinals – 10:30\

Boxing – Men’s lightweight semifinals – 11:02

Golf – Women’s individual round three – 4:00 onwards

Hockey – Women’s bronze, gold matches – 7:00, 15:30

Wrestling – Women’s 53kg freestyle repechage, final – 7:30 onwards, last bout of the day

Wrestling – Men’s 65kg freestyle round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals – 8:00 onwards

Wrestling – Women’s 50kg freestyle round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals – 8:00 onwards

August 7

Athletics – Men’s 4x400m relay final – 18:20

Badminton – Men’s singles final – 16:30

Boxing – Men’s flyweight final – 10:30

Boxing – Women’s flyweight final – 10:45

Boxing – Men’s middleweight final – 11:15

Boxing – Women’s welterweight final – 11:45

Golf – Women’s individual round four – 4:00 onwards

Wrestling – Men’s 65kg freestyle repechage, final – 15:15 onwards

Wrestling – Women’s 50kg freestyle repechage, final– 15:15 onwards

August 8

Boxing – Women’s lightweight final – 10:30

Boxing – Men’s lightweight final – 10:45

Boxing – Women’s middleweight final – 11:15

Men’s super heavyweight final – 11:45

There is a dedicated Indian team page in Wikipedia that has the entire team list and the specific events.

