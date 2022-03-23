Moto Frontier's 125W charging brick teased way ahead of the launch

Audio player loading…

Motorola seems to be working on a new flagship phone that might pack a lot of extreme features. The Moto Frontier could extend what the Moto Edge 30 Pro has been able to achieve with its aggressive pricing and packed to the brim specifications.

While we have heard that the Moto Frontier will come equipped with a 125W fast charging tech, one of its key executives in China has teased the charging brick confirming the rumours around the phone charging specifications.

The Moto Frontier 22 is expected to launch in July, however, its key specifications and features have already been revealed. To start off, the phone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Moto) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Moto)

It might come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The display is expected to come with a hole punch cutout to house a 60 MP selfie camera.

In terms of the rear-mounted triple camera setup, reports reveal that the Moto Frontier will be the first-ever phone to sport a 194MP camera module. Other sensors in this setup are expected to be a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

Powering the phone could be a 4500 mAh battery with 125W fast wired charging and 30 or 50W fast wireless charging. The phone is expected to ship with Android 12 powered MyUx out of the box.

Has Moto finally found its mojo back?

The Moto Frontier isn’t the only flagship phone that the company seems to be working on. As per a report, Motorola is preparing a phone with an under-display selfie camera apart from a bunch of phones with impressive specifications.

This is apart from the Moto Edge 30 Pro that has already got people talking with its aggressive pricing and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. Additionally, there seems to be a couple of variants of the Edge 30 Pro that are in the making.

What this means is that after experimenting with a truckload of budget and affordable premium phones and a couple of foldable devices, Moto has been able to golden crack the code of specifications versus pricing.

Though, the only key feature missing in this is camera performance which the company needs to work out. Most Moto phones, including the Moto Edge 30 Pro, offer average camera output. This is disappointing especially since the phone sports a very capable SoC.

With the 194MP sensor in tow, the Moto might be looking to make a statement – however, we will be impressed only if this translates to superlative images rather than just a gimmick owing to poor image processing.