Motorola's Frontier 22 flagship handset specifications leaked - here's what we know

Reports of a flagship handset from Motorola first surfaced a ten days ago and now we have follow-up leaks that claims more detailed specifications that could put the smartphone in the ultra premium category.

Codenamed the 'Frontier 22', the latest leaks from a reliable source suggest a top of the line overclocked chipset from Qualcomm, 125W fast-charging, 144Hz refresh rate as well as a 200MP primary shooter. All of which indicates that the Lenovo-owned Motorola wants to get the latest components under their handset's hood.

Readers would recall that the Moto Edge X30 became the first handset to arrive with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset last December. Now, it seems to be targeting another first by getting that 200MP camera into the mix. The leaks came from the usually reliable Roland Quandt .

It was the German website TechnikNews that first reported on this flagship handset codenamed Frontier, a name to which now they appear to have added 22, possibly to indicate a 2022 launch. The publication also claimed that the handset could be powered by Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset with codename SM8475.

The latest information from Quandt is available on WinFuture.de that provides a few more bits of information around the Motorola Frontier 22. It claims the handset could be a part of the Moto Edge 30 series and arrive with a 'Plus' variant, given that we already information floating around a 'Pro' variant of the Moto Edge X30 lineup.

The leaks indicate that the new device could arrive in July 2022 though there is no official word around it as well as around the price range.

Motorola Frontier 22 - specifications (expected)

The latest leaks suggest that the Moto Frontier 22 could get a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support.

As suggested earlier, it could get an upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 'Plus' overclocked chipset paired to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It could run on the Android 12-based MyUX custom skin.

The triple camera panel includes a 200MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12M macro camera. However, it is the 60MP camera for selfies and videos that immediately catches one's attention on the spec sheet that the leaker has shared.

The Motorola Frontier 22 claims to get a 4,500mAh battery that is capable of charing at a 125W speed with wires and 50W without them. The leaker also claims that there will be an in-display fingerprint scanner for security and a good pair of sound boxes. Connectivity options appear regular enough with the Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 support, and dual SIM support included.

Given that there is still no official word from Motorola around the new device, we will take all of this with a pinch of salt for now.

