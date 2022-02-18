Motorola Frontier leaked renders reveal design and a massive camera sensor

Audio player loading…

Motorola’s Frontier smartphone is in the news once again. This time its high-definition renders reveal the phone’s design in full glory.

This next-gen flagship phone has been tipped to come with a curved display, flagship SoC, fast charging and a powerful camera setup.

The leaked renders shared by tipster Evan Blass show the upcoming phone in its full glory. The phone carries a unique design and is not at all similar to the design that most Motorola phones are seen sporting since the last year or so.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The phone looks striking in its candy bar design with curved sides on both front and back, extremely minimal bezels. The star of the show is the two-step camera setup housing the triple camera setup. This is a 1/1.5-inch sensor offering images up to 194MP and support for OIS.

The phone was earlier reported to come equipped with Samsung’s 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor. As per previous leaks, the other two sensors on this setup are expected to be a 50MP ultrawide snapper and a 12MP telephoto lens – making it one of the most powerful mobile camera setups in recent times.

Motorola Frontier specifications (expected)

We had recently reported that Motorola is working on a bunch of phones which include a few flagship phones as well. However, the Motorola Frontier seems to be Motorola’s attempt at making a next-gen ultra-premium phone that can sell in numbers.

This could be one of the first phones to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC’s six-monthly update. To recall Motorola’s X30 was the first one to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The display on this phone is said to be a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The selfie camera on the phone could be housed under a centrally aligned punch-hole cutout and the rear panel of the phone seems to be made of glass. The Motorola Frontier could come with a 4,500mAh battery pack with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Launch details of the Motorola Frontier are unknown as of now, however, considering the fact that it might come with the latest chipset from Snapdragon, we can expect that this phone might debut in June or July this year.

