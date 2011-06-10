BlackBerry Playbook comes to Carphone Warehouse a day early

Anyone who's itching to get their mitts on a BlackBerry PlayBook should pop down to Carphone Warehouse where they'll be selling the tablet a day earlier than anywhere else.

That's right, you can enjoy a whole 24-hours of exclusive PlayBook time before the great unwashed get in on the 7-inch QNX action.

Carphone Warehouse is offering the BlackBerry PlayBook from 15 June at Selfridges on Oxford Street, Westfield, Manchester Trafford, Bluewater and Bristol Cribbs.

PlayBook

Other retailers will be left scrabbling for customers when the official BlackBerry PlayBook UK release date hits on 16 June.

The BlackBerry PlayBook UK pricing was also recently revealed; the 16GB model will set you back £399, the 32GB model £479 and the 64GB version will be £559.

For your money, you'll get full-Flash-enabled web browsing, a 7-inch screen and Wi-Fi connectivity, although, as we noted in our review, it may be a better fit for the business world than the playful consumer.