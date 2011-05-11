Samsung unveils new Google Chromebook laptop

Samsung has unveiled the first Chromebook - the new Series 5 laptop running which will run the Google Chrome operating system.

The ultra-slim 0.79-inch device was officially launched at the Google I/O conference in San Francisco, where Google lifted the lid on its plans for the web-based OS.

The Series 5 fits in with the required Chromebook specs, offering "all-day" 8.5 hour battery life and a dual-core 1.66GHz Intel Atom processor under the hood.

There'll only be 16GB of sold-state memory on board, but with Google's plans to make this a "web-only" device, that shouldn't cause too much of a problem.

The laptop has a 12.6-inch, 1280 x 800 resolution screen, the option of global 3G connectivity, 802.11 WiFi, two USB ports and a HD webcam.

The Series 5 will be launched in the US on July 15th, with prices starting at $429, which is just over £250 in real money.

Update: Samsung has now announced the Samsung Chromebook UK price, with the web-only netbooks coming in at £399 for the 3G model and £349 for the Wi-Fi only edition.

We'll also have a nine day wait after the US launch as the Samsung Chromebook UK release date is now confirmed as 24 June.