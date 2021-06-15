It’s not Metroid Prime 4, but Metroid Dread is the first new 2D entry in 20 years

At its Nintendo Direct E3 2021 event, Nintendo announced its first new 2D Metroid entry in the franchise in close to 20 years called Metroid Dread.

The game will be available on Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021 and looks similar to Metroid: Samus Returns on the Nintendo 3DS that came out in 2017.

Based on the trailer Nintendo unveiled at its Nintendo Direct event, Metroid Dread retains many of the staples of the series - 2D exploration that unlocks as you gain new power ups and tense combat with alien lifeforms - though it does appear to be slightly more intense than a traditional entry in the franchise in terms of gameplay speed and tone.

Alongside Metroid Dread Nintendo will release two new amiibo figures of Samus and E.M.M.I. (the mechanoid alien) appearing in the trailer.

