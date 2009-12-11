More Mars imagery comes to Google Earth

Google has announced it has added a whole host of new imagery from Mars, available now for all to see in its Google Earth service.

The images are taken from the high-resolution stereo camera aboard the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter and show off some of the awesome Martian landscape of the planet.

Exciting new features

Included in the images are: voluminous lava flow fields from the Tharsis volcanoes Ascraeus and Pavonis Mons; some glacier structures around the Olympus Mons' Aureole; and a good look at the brilliantly titled Orson Welles Crater.

"With these updates, nearly half of the martian surface is covered by imagery having a nominal resolution of 25 meters per pixel," says Google about the images.

"As such, there are many exciting, newly-visible surface features to see."

Since 2005, Google Earth has been providing the web world with images from space. It wasn't until Google Earth 5, however, that images from the Red Planet were added to the service.