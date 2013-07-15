Schmidt says Apple and Google are friends now, sort of

Apple and Google may not be the best of friends, but they're getting on better today than they were a year ago.

That's according to Google's Eric Schmidt, who, according to Reuters, said that the two nemeses have had "lots and lots" of meetings over the past year and are in "constant business discussions on a long list of issues".

Then again, here are some other things Eric Schmidt has said in the past:

Google+ is 'absolutely' a success

I love Google Reader but it should die

'Don't be evil' is a stupid motto

"Motorola" and "phenomenal" in the same sentence

