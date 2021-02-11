Infinix Smart 5 with 6000mAh battery, 6.82-inch display launched

Infinix Smart 5 budget phone with a massive battery has been launched in India today. This is the company’s first phone launch in 2021.

The Infinix Smart 5 features a massive battery, big screen, and also brings slow-mo video capturing ability - all of these features for under Rs 8,000. The device is powered by MediaTek G series processor and will take on the likes of Realme, Redmi 9 series, and Samsung M series budget phones.

Infinix Smart 5 price in India and availability

The Infinix Smart 5 is priced at Rs 7,999 and will be available from February 18on Flipkart. It is available in four colour options - Morandi Green, 6 degree Purple, Aegean Blue and Obsidian Black.

Infinix Smart 5 specs

(Image credit: Infinix)

The Infinix Smart 5 sports a large 6.82-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass in-cell display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen to body ratio of 90.66% is also achieved which is quite impressive for a phone that’s priced under Rs 8,000. The max brightness is set to 44 nits. The phone follows the gem cut design, which we have seen on some of the previous Infinix smartphones as well. It is available in four colour options - Morandi Green, 6 degree Purple, Aegean Blue and Obsidian Black.

Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 5 is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset which is an octa-core processor built on top of 12nm process and clocked at 2GHz. The device comes in a single configuration with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a MicroSD card slot which can take up to 256GB of additional storage.

As for the optics, the device comes with a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a low light sensor. The camera app is packed with over 15 AI scene detection and also supports slow-mo, which is a rarity in this segment. As for the selfies, there is an 8MP snapper which is housed inside the dew-drop notch.

Powering the internals is a massive 6000mAh battery which is said to last for 23 hours on continuous video playback. It also misses out on fast charging and also comes with a micro USB port. Other features include XOS 7 UI based on Android 10, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with multifunction, DTS surround sound, and dual 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, face unlock support.

Display : 6.82-inch HD+ display, 440 nits

: 6.82-inch HD+ display, 440 nits Processor : 2GHz MediaTek Helio G25

: 2GHz MediaTek Helio G25 RAM : 2GB

: 2GB Storage : 32GB, microSD card support up to 256GB

: 32GB, microSD card support up to 256GB Rear camera: 13MP+low light sensor

camera: 13MP+low light sensor Front camera : 8MP

: 8MP Battery : 6,000mAh

: 6,000mAh Security : Rear fingerprint scanner

: Rear fingerprint scanner Software : Android 10 (Go Edition), XOS 7

: Android 10 (Go Edition), XOS 7 Audio : 3.5mm headphone jack, DTS audio

: 3.5mm headphone jack, DTS audio Thickness : 8.9mm

: 8.9mm Weight: 207 grams

