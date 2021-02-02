Samsung Galaxy M02 with 5,000mAh battery launched starting at Rs 6,799

Samsung Galaxy M02 has been launched in India as the successor to the Galaxy M01. The all-new Samsung Galaxy M02 comes with a bigger battery and is also priced lower compared to its predecessor.

Samsung is aiming to grab a piece of cake in the sub Rs 10,000 market in India . The company unveiled Samsung Galaxy M02s on January 7 which comes with a big battery, fast charging and is also Samsung’s cheapest phone with 4GB of RAM. With the launch of Samsung Galaxy M02s, Samsung will aim to dominate the sub Rs 7,000 market which is having very few good options for now.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Samsung Galaxy M02 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek processor. The Samsung Galaxy M02 comes in two configurations - 2GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM coupled with 32GB of internal storage. Additionally, you also get a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

As for the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M02 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter coupled with a 2MP macro lens. To the front, there is a 5MP snapper housed inside the notch. The rear camera also comes with a dedicated macro mode. To keep the device running all day, the Galaxy M02 is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery.

The device is available in multiple colour options with a textured back that offers better in-hand grip. The Samsung Galaxy M02 weighs 206 grams and is 9.1mm thick.

Samsung Galaxy M02 specs

Display : 6.5-inch HD+

: 6.5-inch HD+ Processor : MediaTek

: MediaTek RAM : 2/3GB

: 2/3GB Storage : 32GB

: 32GB Rear camera : 13+2MP

: 13+2MP Front : 5MP

: 5MP Software : Android 10, OneUI

: Android 10, OneUI Battery : 5000mAh

: 5000mAh Weight : 206 grams

: 206 grams Thickness : 9.1mm

: 9.1mm Colours: Blue, Black, Red, and Gray

Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M02 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 3+32GB variant while the 3+32GB variant pricing is still a mystery for the time being. The device will go on sale via Amazon starting February 9. It will be available in four colour options - Blue, Black, Red, and Gray.

As a part of the introductory offer, the base variant will be available for Rs 6,799.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech?

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!