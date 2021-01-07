Samsung Galaxy M02s with fast charging launched; starts at 8,999 in India

Samsung Galaxy M02s is now official in India. After beings teased for a week now, the company has unveiled its latest budget phone in India. The Samsung Galaxy M02s is the successor to the Galaxy M01s which was unveiled in back in July 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with some meaningful upgrades while retaining the price from its predecessor. You get more RAM, bigger battery, bigger display, fast charging, and better chipset - all for under Rs 10,000.

Samsung Galaxy M02s specs

(Image credit: Samsung)

The device is packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 by 720 pixels. Under the hood, the device is backed by a Snapdragon 450 SoC which is an upgrade from MediaTek Helio P22 SoC found on the predecessor. The Snapdragon 450 is an octa-core chipset with a clock speed of 1.8GHz and built on 14nm fabrication process. Adreno 506 will take care of the graphics.

The Samsung Galaxy M02s comes in a sole configuration. You get the device in toe configuration -3+32GB and 4+64GB. This is also the first Samsung Galaxy phone to feature 4GB RAM under Rs 10,000 in India. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage capacity further.

On to the optics, the device features a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor followed by a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. Over to the front, there is a 5MP shooter housed inside the Infinity-V notch. Powering all the internals is a 5000mAh battery which is again an upgrade from 4000mAh on the Galaxy M01s. It also supports 15W quick charge which is good to see from Samsung in the budget segment. The device runs on Android 10 OS based on OneUI skin. Other features include Dual-SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The device weighs 196 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M02s price

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy M02s is priced at Rs 9,999 for the =4+64GB variant and the 3+32GB variant costs Rs 8,999. It is available in three colourways - Blue, Black, and Red. The device will go on sale soon via Amazon as well as offline stores. Samsung has not confirmed the sale date yet.