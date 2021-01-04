The Samsung Galaxy S21 launch date is January 14

The Samsung Galaxy S21 launch date is Thursday, January 14, according to the South Korean company's official Galaxy Unpacked 2021 invite, and we fully expect to see its new 5G smartphones and even some novel accessories on that date.

Specifically, all of the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks point to the three phones – the S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra, offering refreshes of the 11-month-old trio: the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

If January 14 seems earlier than normal, that's because it is by a month and a half. Samsung has moved its usual late February announcement window up – perhaps due to the fact that MWC 2020 has shifted or the Qualcomm 888 and Exynos 2100 chipsets are ready to go.

Of course, the event invite doesn't name any of the phones we just mentioned. It bills the invite for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 with the tagline 'Welcome to Everyday Epic'. The invite image shows what appears to be the new camera module in an opaque cube.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and more

Samsung's shift to an earlier launch date matches the tempo of the Galaxy S21 leaks we've been seeing almost daily. There's almost nothing left for Samsung to reveal.

We're expecting Samsung to deliver phones in three screen sizes – 6.2, 6.7 and 6.9 inches – all with 120Hz adaptive displays and a smaller bottom bezel (goodbye chin). Inside, rumored point to either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (US) or Exynos 2100 chipsets (everywhere else) and at least 8GB of RAM.

The camera seems to be getting special treatment, according to several renders of the refined Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 camera modules with three lenses: 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide and 64MP telephoto.

Samsung's Galaxy S12 Ultra should have slightly different cameras, with the 108MP main camera making a return along with either a 5x or 10x optical zoom, depending on which rumors you want to believe. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 really impressed us with the 5x optical zoom, so you should be happy either way.

In a twist, the Galaxy S21 Ultra may also include an S Pen, the stylus that's previously been exclusive to Samsung's Galaxy Note series. If true, that would be a big reason to buy the most expensive version of the phone. You might not have to wait until August to wrap your hands around a new S Pen.

We'll have a Samsung Galaxy S21 live blog during the January 14 announcement and point you to the official Samsung Unpacked 2021 live stream. Until then, we're sure there are a half-dozen more S21 leaks between now and the launch date.