Official Samsung Galaxy S21 teasers have leaked, confirming minimal camera bump

While Samsung has yet to officially reveal its upcoming Galaxy S21 lineup, there've been plenty of leaks and rumors on the upcoming flagships, and today Android Police has gotten a hold of three official-looking teaser videos, giving us our best look at the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra to date.

Although the leaked teasers don't show any of the phones in full, they do offer a very clear look at each handset's rear camera arrays and glimpses at their displays, confirming the designs seen in previously leaked renders and real-word photos.

The short Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus teasers show two seemingly identical handsets (which will almost certainly differ in size and battery capacity when finally released), as well as a gorgeous new two-tone color option that's reportedly dubbed Phantom Violet.

Both handsets sport a flat display, a centered pinhole selfie camera and a rear triple camera array with an almost flat bezel.

Meanwhile, Samsung's design diverges somewhat with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which boasts a curved display with centered pinhole selfie camera, alongside a quad camera setup on the rear which reportedly includes a 108MP primary sensor, a 10MP periscope telephoto lens, an additional 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

Another supposed inclusion is a laser-autofocus sensor, which is said to replace the Galaxy S20 Ultra's ToF (time of flight) sensor.

Unfortunately, the teaser doesn't show enough of the Galaxy S21 Ultra to confirm a rumor that suggests the upcoming handset might get an S Pen, meaning we'll have to wait until Samsung's expected unveiling on January 14, 2020.