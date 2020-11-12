Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may support the S Pen, but not in the way you'd expect

Over the last few months, we've heard multiple reports the Samsung Galaxy S21 family is set to feature a top-end Ultra handset, and it may even be compatible with the company's S Pen stylus.

According to well known Twitter leaker Ice Universe, the company is set to give the Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen support. Ice Universe is so certain, they've said it is 100% going to happen.

That doesn't necessarily mean the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have an S Pen slot, like the Samsung Galaxy Note range does, where you can store the stylus to ensure you don't lose it.

As pointed out by Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal, the company may opt to include the S Pen as an additional accessory you can buy alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra. He doesn't seem certain of this, but he posits the idea when referring to Ice Universe's tweet.

This doesn't confirm there would be an S-Pen inside the Galaxy S21 Ultra. I think you will be able to buy it as an extra accessory? I'm also assuming they will launch cases which can hold the S-Pen. Honestly, I find that good. It's an option for people who want that. https://t.co/7S2x0x5yiMNovember 12, 2020

An optional extra of an S Pen stylus would allow the company to offer stylus support without increasing the price of the handset even further. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is an expensive handset on its own, and a stylus inside the phone would only drive the price further north.

It may be that the company decides to sell other accessories such as cases that will allow you to store the S Pen for everyday usage so you don't lose it.

Agarwal doesn't seem certain of his theory, so take this all with a pinch of salt for now but it's an interesting idea and it's coming from two sources who are regularly accurate on these sort of matters.

We're hoping to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series sooner rather than later as some rumors suggest the handsets will be landing as early as the start of January.