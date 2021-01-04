Samsung Galaxy M02s to launch on January 7

Samsung Galaxy M02s will be Samsung's first budget smartphone for 2021. The company has confirmed the arrival of a budget phone in India on January 7, 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy M02s will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M01s which was launched in India back in July 2020. The Galaxy M02s, like the Galaxy M01s, will also be priced under Rs 10,000. The device will be unveiled on January 7 at 1 p.m.

Samsung Galaxy M02s specs

The Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with the tag line 'Max up' which translates to max performance, entertainment, gaming, and battery. The Galaxy M02s will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It has a dew-drop notch just like the Galaxy M01s. Under the hood, the device will be powered by Snapdragon chipset which is an upgrade from MediaTek Helio P22 SoC found on the predecessor.

Samsung also confirmed the device to sport 4GB of RAM. This will also be first Samsung Galaxy phone to feature 4GB RAM under Rs 10,000 in India. Powering the device will be a 5000mAh battery unit which is an upgrade from 4000mAh on the Galaxy M01s. As of now, there is no word on the camera details.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the device is said to pack in Snapdragon 450 SoC in the heart. It is an octa-core chipset with Cortex A53 CPUs and built on 14nm process. Adreno 506 GPU will take care of graphics and gaming.

Samsung Galaxy M02s price

Samsung Galaxy M02s will be priced under Rs 10,000 in India. For context, the Samsung Galaxy M01s was launched for Rs 9,999.

The Samsung Galaxy M02s looks like a meaningful upgrade from its predecessor. Some of the improvements come in terms of 4GB RAM, bigger battery. We also hope Samsung has added better optics on the Galaxy M02s. The device is now listed on Amazon and is likely to be sold on Amazon at the start.