Samsung Galaxy M02 to launch on February 2

Samsung Galaxy M02 will launch in India on February 2. The teaser on Amazon has confirmed the launch date and time of the upcoming budget phone from Samsung. The Amazon landing page for the launch also confirms several specs of the Samsung Galaxy M02.

The Samsung Galaxy M02 will launch in India at 1 p.m. on February 2. The device will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M01 which was launched back in June 2020. The Samsung Galaxy M02 was first spotted on Geekbench database back in October which revealed “SM-M025F” model number, chipset, and operating system. Also, in December the support page on the website went live. Now, Samsung has officially confirmed some of the specs.

Samsung Galaxy M02 specs

Starting off with the display, the Galaxy M02 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. Under the hood, the device is also confirmed to sport a massive 5000mAh battery. For context, the Samsung Galaxy M01 was powered by a 4,000mAh battery. While this is all the Amazon page confirms, more details were surfaced when the device was spotted on Geekbench database.

The device is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset with 1.8 GHz clock speed. The graphics will be handled by Adreno 506 GPU. The device will be paired with 3GB of RAM as per the listing but, we can expect the Galaxy M02 to come in multiple variants. The Samsung Galaxy M02 secured a score of 128 in the single-core test and 486 in the multi-core test. And lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M02 is said to come with Android 10 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M02 will be priced under Rs 7,000, the company has already confirmed. The pricing is on par with the Samsung Galaxy M01 which was launched for Rs 8,999. As for the availability, the device will be available on Amazon and is also expected to arrive in offline stores as well.

For the record, on February 2, Poco is also unveiling the Poco M3 in India.