Samsung Galaxy M02 launch in India imminent

The Samsung Galaxy M01 budget-friendly phone was launched in India back in June along with Galaxy M11. And reports that Samsung is working on bringing the successor to the Galaxy M01 to the market called the Galaxy M02 have been doing the rounds for a while.

The Samsung Galaxy M02 was recently spotted on the Geekbench database and now it has been confirmed. According to the same report, the Samsung Galaxy M02 will have “SM-M025F” model number. The listing also revealed several other key specs of the device.

And now according to a report by Mysmartprice, the Galaxy M02 support page is up on the Samsung website. It confirms that the model number of the device would be SM-M025F/DS. But besides this there is not other information on the page.

Samsung Galaxy M02: Speculated specs

The previous Geekbench leak showed that the Samsung Galaxy M02 secured a score of 128 in the single-core test and 486 in the multi-core test. The device is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset with 1.8 GHz clock speed. The graphics will be handled by Adreno 506 GPU. The device will be paired with 3GB of RAM as per the listing but, we can expect the Galaxy M02 to come in multiple variants.

And lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M02 is said to come with Android 10 out of the box. Apart from this, the listing doesn’t offer much information about the upcoming device from the house of Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy M01 which was launched for Rs 8,999 in India received a price cut recently which bought down the price to Rs 7,999.

For context, the Galaxy M01 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1,560 x 720 pixels. It is powered by slightly older Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage with micro SD card support up to 512GB.

It comes with a 13MP primary shooter tagged along with a 2MP depth sensor. Over to the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter. Packed with a 4,000mAH battery the device lack support for fast charging. It also misses out on the physical fingerprint scanner but, features face unlock. It runs on One UI based on Android 10.

We should know more on the Galaxy M02 in the coming days and expect the device to be priced under Rs 10,000 as well.