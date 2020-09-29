Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 get permanent price cuts

The Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 have received a permanent price cut in India today. Both the Budget-friendly Samsung devices were launched back in June.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 got a temporary price cut back in August, and now the price has been slashed even further. Both the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 are powered by Snapdragon chipset. Here is the new pricing of the devices.

Device Launch price New price Galaxy M01, 3+32GB Rs 8,999 Rs 7,999 Galaxy M11, 3+32GB Rs 10,999 Rs 10,499 Galaxy M11, 4+64GB Rs 12,999 Rs 11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01 Specifications

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Samsung Galaxy M01 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1,560 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by slightly older Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage with micro SD card support up to 512GB.

It comes with a 13MP primary shooter tagged along with a 2MP depth sensor. Over to the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter. Packed with a 4,000mAH battery the device lack support for fast charging. It also misses out on the physical fingerprint scanner but, features face unlock. It runs on One UI based on Android 10.

Other features include Dolby Atmos, Alive Keyboard that allows suggests in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi and Telugu. It also comes with Samsung Health app pre-installed to monitor your health.

Check out Samsung Galaxy M01 on Amazon View Deal

Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy M11 is flaunting a bigger 6.4-inch HD+ TFT LCD Infinity-O panel with a resolution of 1,560 x 720 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device will come with a punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner that houses an 8MP front-facing camera. Under the hood, the device features Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and is paired with up 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with micro SD card support up to 512GB.

The device houses a triple rear camera with a 13MP f/1.8 primary sensor followed by a 5MP f/2.2, 115-degree wide lens and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. To power the device, the handset will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charger via Type-C interface. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Dolby Audio, 3.5mm headphone jack and OneUI based Android 10 OS.