Xiaomi expands its connected ecosystem portfolio in India at Smarter Living 2021

Xiaomi has launched a bunch of new AIoT products at its annual Smarter Living event. The company has announced two new wearables - Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Band 5. Along with that, the company has announced a new smart speaker, smart bulb, shoes, and a soap dispenser.

Xiaomi’s first smart speaker is powered by Google Assistant and will take on Amazon’s Echo lineup in India. The Mi Athleisure Shoes is an affordable pair of shoes. Looking at the current market scenario, Xiaomi also launched a new Mi automatic soap dispenser. With these announcements, Xiaomi revamps its non-smartphone product lineup in India, before resuming next month.

Here’s everything that Xiaomi launched in India today at Smarter Living 2021.

Mi Smart Speaker

To take on the Amazon Echo and Google Nest smart speakers, Xiaomi has announced the Mi Smart Speaker in India. The Mi Smart Speaker comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast audio built-in. You can manage and control the device using Google Home application on your smartphone. The speaker also comes with touch-sensitive buttons as well.

The Mi Smart Speaker comes with two mics with far-field voice wake up support which means you will be able to trigger the Google Assistant. It is paired with a 2.5-inch 63.5mm driver with 12W sound output with DTS sound support. Inside, it comes with a TAS5805M audio processor. You also get a ring strip on top with a music lighting effect. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2.

Mi Watch Revolve

Xiaomi’s first smartwatch for the Indian market, the Mi Watch Revolve comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen. It offers a circular design with two crowns that makes operation simpler. Xiaomi says the watch can last up to 14 days in a single charge. The Mi Watch Revolve comes with built-in GPS and can track 10 sports mode including swim thanks to the 5ATM water-resistance rating.

The Mi Watch Revolve comes with an Always-on Display and offers over 110 watch faces that you can manage on the phone as well as the companion Xiaomi Wear app. On the software front, this watch runs on Xiaomi’s own software and not the Google Wear OS. The Mi Watch Revolve will show you the notifications that come on your phone.

Mi Smart Band 5

Xiaomi’s fitness trackers have been the best-selling wearables in India for 11 straight quarters. The new Mi Smart Band 5 bring significant upgrades over its predecessor such as a bigger and brighter colour AMOLED touchscreen, better charging mechanism and additional activity tracking capabilities.

As for fitness, it has a new Personal Activity Intelligence companion to track progress, along with new tracking modes such as yoga, freestyle, swimming etc. It can also track menstrual cycles, track sleep and naps, measure stress and be sued as a camera shutter remote.

Mi Smart LED Bulb

The all-new Mi Smart LED bulb comes with a low power consumption of 7.5W of energy and emits 810 lumens of cool white light. It is a white smart bulb. The bulb can be controlled and managed in the Mi Home app and it is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. With the Mi Home app, one can control the brightness of the bulb, schedule it to turn on/off. It comes with a standard B22 base and offers 15,000 hours of lifespan.

Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser

Catering to the demands of the current times, Xiaomi has finally brought its Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser to India. As a name suggests, it dispenses foam to wash hands without having to touch it. It detects hands under the nozzle and automatically responds. The motor makes minimal noise and is also elegant and durable. It will provide 375 washes, and will come with a complimentary 300ml refill.

Mi Athleisure Shoes

Continuing its foray as a lifestyle brand, Xiaomi also unveiled the Mi Athleisure Shoes. The outer material has a honeycomb mesh for improved breathability. The insole is made of shock-absorbing EVA foam for improved comfort. The bottom sole has a ‘ZiG forward’ grip to prevent accidental grips. Colour options include Blue, Gray and Black.