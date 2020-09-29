Realme to unveil multiple AIoT products on October 7 in India

Realme is one of the most ambitious tech companies in the world. Besides smartphones, it is also involved in many other categories. On October 7, it will be revamping its entire AIoT product portfolio.

The brand shared its new ‘1+4+N’ product strateg y back in June—one core product, four smart hubs and N AIoT and lifestyle products. This was Realme’s base for the expansion into more product categories. On October 7, the company will be hosting an event where we will witness multiple products being launched on the stage.

(Image credit: Realme India)

First off will be the new Realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55-inch. It will be the world’s first TV with an SLED panel, and will be available for purchase during Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Days sale. It will boast of 108% NTSC colour gamut and will come with TUV Rheinland certification for blue light.

SLED is a proprietary term used to refer to a new crop of LED panels co-developed by John Rooymans, Chief Scientist of SPD (Spectral Power Distribution). Realme is also claiming that SLED technology will be better than QLED technology.

We have always been determined to introduce a new tech-lifestyle for the youth with our #TechTrendsetter products. On 7th October we will take a step further to make your lives cooler and #LeapToNextGen.Read my take on it:https://t.co/B8zPbjYkmX pic.twitter.com/mLwkUyTkUkSeptember 29, 2020

Apart from the new smart TV, Realme is expected to launch a bunch of new products as well. The Invite sent by Realme to TechRadar gives us some hints. We can see a selfie stick, a new TWS, a neckband, a smart toothbrush, and a smartwatch in the image. Going by the previous reports , Realme will bring its Watch S Pro, wireless earphone with active noise cancellation and a TWS with noise cancellation to India. All of these were announced back at IFA 2020.

Also, the forum post by Madhav Sheth mentions several other products like a soundbar, smart light and more. We can expect those products to launch in India as well. At IFA 2020, Realme announced Realme smart cam 360-degree and Realme smart bulb as well.