Two more Samsung devices clear Wi-Fi certification - Galaxy M02 and A02?

Samsung Galaxy M02 and Galaxy A02 could be soon announced. Both the phones have received Wi-Fi certification recently which hints these might come to the market.

Previously, the Galaxy M02 was spotted on BIS certification and Geekbench database which revealed key specs of the upcoming devices. The Galaxy A02 will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A01 and the Galaxy M02 will succeed the Galaxy M01.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 91mobiles) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: 91mobiles)

Carrying "SM-A025F/DS", the Galaxy A02 was spotted on the Wi-Fi alliance site which revealed the device will run in Android 10 out of the box and support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. Similarly, the Galaxy M02 with "SM-M025F/DS" will also run on Android 10 and supports single-band Wi-Fi. Apart from that, these devices will also support Wi-Fi direct feature. The "DS" in the model number confirms the Dual SIM capabilities of the phones.

Both the Samsung Galaxy M02 and Galaxy A02 are expected to come out as affordable entry-level phones. The Galaxy M02 was spotted on geekbench listings recently which revealed the device will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset with 1.8 GHz clock speed. It is said to offer 3GB of RAM as per the listing but, we can expect the Galaxy M02 to come in multiple variants.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 which was launched for Rs 8,999 in India received a price cut recently which bought down the price to Rs 7,999.

The Samsung Galaxy A02 will be even more affordable as it is said to come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The device was spotted on geekbench database back in September which also revealed that it will be powered a Qualcomm chipset as well.

For context, the Galaxy M01 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1,560 x 720 pixels. It is powered by slightly older Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage with micro SD card support up to 512GB. It comes with a 13MP primary shooter tagged along with a 2MP depth sensor. Over to the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter. Packed with a 4,000mAH battery the device lack support for fast charging.

Via: 91mobiles