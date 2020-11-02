One of Samsung's most affordable smartphones is about to get a successor

Samsung Galaxy M02 India launch could be around the corner. The device has reportedly bagged BIS certification recently. The Samsung Galaxy M02 will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M0 1 budget-friendly phone was launched in India back in June along with Galaxy M11.

As per a report from Rootmygalaxy, the Samsung Galaxy M02 was spotted by on Bureau of Indian Standards website (BIS) recently with model number "SM-M025F/DS". This is the same model number that was spotted a few days back on the Geekbench database.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The BIS certification listing confirms the Dual SIM capabilities of the upcoming Galaxy M02 device. Apart from the model number and confirm Dual SIM, the BIS certification listing doesn't confirm any other details of the device.

Previous to this, the Galaxy M02 was spotted on the Geekbench database listing which revealed some of the key specs of the device. The Samsung Galaxy M02 secured a score of 128 in the single-core test and 486 in the multi-core test.

The device is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset with 1.8 GHz clock speed. The graphics will be handled by Adreno 506 GPU. The device will be paired with 3GB of RAM as per the listing but, we can expect the Galaxy M02 to come in multiple variants.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy M02 is said to come with Android 10 out of the box. As for the pricing and which segment the new Galaxy M02 might fall under, the Samsung Galaxy M01 is now being sold for Rs 7,999 which is Rs 1,000 cheaper when compared to the launch process. So, we can expect the Galaxy M02 to be priced under Rs 10,000 if not under Rs 8,000 price mark. The Samsung Galaxy M01 was one Samsung's cheapest phone in India for 2020.

For context, the Galaxy M01 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1,560 x 720 pixels. It is powered by slightly older Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage with micro SD card support up to 512GB.

It comes with a 13MP primary shooter tagged along with a 2MP depth sensor. Over to the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter. Packed with a 4,000mAH battery the device lack support for fast charging. It also misses out on the physical fingerprint scanner but, features face unlock.