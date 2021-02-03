Infinix Smart 5 with 6000mAh battery to launch on February 11

Infinix launched a bunch of budget devices last year and a at the end of 2020, the brand announced Infinix Zero 8i with powerful specs and impressive pricing. To start off with 2021, Infinix will launch a new budget phone under the Smart series in India on February 11.

In a Tweet, the company confirmed that the Infinix Smart 5 will launch on February 11 in India. More details of the phone will be shared on February 7. Also, the device will be sold on Flipkart where the details will be revealed soon.

To know everything about your new upcoming SMART 5, stay tuned on 7th Feb. #savethedate#BiggerBetterFaster #AbRuknaNahi #StayTuned #SMART5 pic.twitter.com/GMBmK53yjiFebruary 1, 2021

The Tweet hints the device will be Bigger, Better, and Faster. Since the device will be the successor to the Infinix Smart 4 launched in 2020, we can expect a bigger screen, and better processor being used on the Smart 5 device.

Infinix Smart 5 specifications

The Infinix Smart 5 will come in four colours ways - Morandi Green, 6 degree Purple, Aegean Blue and Obsidian Black. The device will also feature a massive 6,000mAh battey unit, making it a powerhouse. The device will come with support to shoot videos in slow-mo which is a rarity in this segment. The Infinix Smart 5 can shoot and edit slow-motion videos.

The teaser image further reveals the device to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and house a dual rear camera setup with LED flash.

For context, the Infinix Smart 4 launched in November is priced at Rs 6,999 and offers 6.82-inch HD+ display, 6,000mAh battery, and is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

Infinix Smart 5 price in India

The Infinix Smart 5 will be priced under Rs 8,000 in India. With this price tag, the device will take on Realme Narzo series, Redmi 9 series, and Samsung M series budget phones. The Infinix Smart 5 will be sold via Flipkart.

More details of the Infinix Smart 5 will be revealed on February 7 as a part of specs reveal on Flipkart and the device will be launched on February 11.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.