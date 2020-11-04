Infinix Smart 4 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 6,999

Smartphone manufacturer Infinix has introduced a new series in India called the Smart 4. This new smartphone comes after the launch of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone back in July.

The Infinix Smart 4 has been priced at Rs 6,999 which means it competes with other budget segment smartphones. The smartphone will be available in Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, Ocean wave and Violet colours.

Infinix Smart 4: Features and specs

The Infinix Smart 4 comes with an 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ display. It has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass with 480 nits brightness, and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. Inside the smartphone the Infinix Smart 4 features a 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU.

Besides these the Infinix Smart 4 comes with 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and has expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD. It will run on Android 10 (Go Edition) with the XOS 6.2 skin over it. Infinix is offering Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD) option in the phone.

In terms of cameras it has a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Triple LED Flash, and a depth sensor. On the front end of things it features a 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, and dual LED flash. It features a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

The Infinix Smart 4 is 8.9mm in thickness and weighs 207 grams which is slightly more than usual smartphone which may be courtesy of the 6000mAh battery with 10w charging. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack with DTS-HD Surround Sound. The smartphone supports 4G VoLTE with Bluetooth 5.0 and uses micro USB Type-A for charging.